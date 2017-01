Waiting for the Inauguration Parade to begin on Friday morning in Washington DC are five Delaware County 4-H Club members, from left, Won by One 4-H Club member Faith Hildebrand, Berlin 4-Hers member Kira Barr, Ostrander Merry Shamrocks 4-H Club member Kayla Kramer, Berlin 4-Hers member Erin Barr, and Homegrown 4-Him 4-H Club member Ellen Riley.

