Goodman new Genoa Township trustee

Genoa Township gained a new Trustee this week after an appointment was made to fill the unexpired term of Rick Carfagna following his election to the Ohio House of Representatives.

Remaining Trustees Karl Gebhardt and Frank Dantonio selected Connie Goodman after a thorough review of 23 applicants who were then narrowed down to seven finalists.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected amongst such a strong pool of applicants,” said Goodman. “This new role is a natural progression of my involvement in the community to date and I am eager to serve.”

Goodman spent the majority of her career at The Ohio State University, most recently serving as Assistant Registrar for Academic Records until her retirement in 2015. A resident since 2005, Goodman has served as Chair of the Zoning Commission and participated as a resident stakeholder on issues such as the road levy, police and fire/EMT levy, initial waste hauling contract and the Comprehensive Planning Committee.

Goodman also served as Director of the Vinmar Farms Home Owners Association.

“Trustee Goodman has a clear understanding of the issues facing our community through the time she has spent actively engaged in Township business,” said Trustee Gebhardt. “I have confidence she will continue her excellent service to residents as Trustee.”

A formal swearing-in ceremony will take place at the next meeting of the Board of Trustees on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

“Contrary to what a couple of people have stated in local newspapers or posted on social media, at no point in time has there ever been a ‘log-jam’ to the process of the current Trustees appointing a new Trustee,” said Dantonio. “The Trustee appointment process was a thorough, thoughtful, and collaborative process in which trustee Gebhardt and myself did not make a pre-determined decision and were not influence by external individuals.”

Details of the appointment procedure and the names of all applicants can be reviewed online at www.GenoaTwp.com.

CONNIE GOODMAN http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CONNIE-GOODMAN.jpg CONNIE GOODMAN