Calendar scam going around

Editor’s Note: This is a letter that was sent out to Big Walnut Area businesses on Jan. 25 from Eric Montgomery.

My name is Eric Montgomery and I, along with Doug Taylor, represent the Big Walnut Athletic Booster Club. We are aware several companies are in the area soliciting businesses to purchase advertising for a ‘seasonal sports calendar’ in which they say our Booster Club and student athletes are beneficiaries. This is false. Be advised the Big Walnut Athletic Booster Club does not have a contract with any organization to either produce a calendar or solicit businesses on our behalf.

During the sale, the calendar company may state the Big Walnut Athletic Booster Club will sell or donate the calendars with your advertisement(s) as a fund-raiser. This is also false. In fact, the Big Walnut Athletic Booster Club receives no financial benefit from its creation and are under no obligation to promote or manage its distribution.

The Big Walnut Athletic Booster Club provides sponsorship opportunities where the funds collected: 1) directly support our student athletes and 2) are tailored to provide our sponsors with the most exposure possible. Our print, outdoor and broadcast opportunities are unlimited and can serve your advertising or 501(c)(3) donation objectives.

On behalf of our student athletes and the Big Walnut Athletic Booster Club, thank you for your support of Big Walnut athletics. If you have any questions with this information, please contact me at 614-270-9532.

