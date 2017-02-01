Panera hiring 200 in Cols.

COLUMBUS (January 19, 2017) – Covelli Enterprises, the Ohio-based franchisee of Panera Bread announced Thursday the launch of their new small order delivery service will bring 200 new jobs to the Columbus area.

Covelli launched the delivery service in its Dayton market in June 2016, one of the first cites to offer Panera Bread delivery nationwide. After tremendous growth in sales volume in Dayton the company began the roll-out of delivery in its Columbus market in August, with plans to have delivery available citywide by the end of March 2017.

Sam Covelli, owner and CEO of Covelli Enterprises is eager to offer delivery to the entire city of Columbus, saying “Delivery allows us to make Panera as accessible as it is crave-able.”

Covelli Enterprises will hire up to 16 Delivery Team Members (DTMs) at each delivery location to cover the volume of orders it expects will be added by the new service. The DTM’s primary position is delivering orders, but he/she will also be certified in non-service positions to work while not driving. Covelli Enterprises will employ between 1,500 and 2,000 DTMs across all its markets by the end of 2017.

Delivery is part of Panera 2.0, a tech initiative that built the chain’s digital ordering system for Panera’s app and in-store kiosks. “With Panera 2.0 effectively implemented across the company base, investor attention has turned to the implementation of delivery, which our delivery model suggests will annually contribute ~12% same store sales and 2-3% to [earnings per share] growth through 2020,” Cowen and Company analyst Andrew Charles wrote in his nomination of Panera as a “best restaurant stock pick” of 2017.

“Offering small order delivery in Columbus is a fantastic opportunity for us,” said Covelli, “We hope to be able to reach new customers but also offer this incredibly convenient service to our existing loyal customers who are unable to make it to the bakery café on a regular basis.”

Delivery allows customers who may be unable to leave their workplaces to visit a café for lunch, for example hospital employees or teachers, to enjoy the Panera experience from where they are. Panera will deliver anywhere within the delivery radius, not just to people’s places of work.

Panera Bread promises delivery within a designated 8-minute delivery radius from the café. Delivery requires a minimum order of only $5.00 with the addition of a $3.00 deliver charge. All delivery orders are currently placed online (credit card only) using the Panera Bread app or at panerabread.com. Hours of delivery service are set for 11 a.m.-8 p.m., meaning the first delivery order can be placed at 10:30 a.m. and the last at 7:30 p.m.

Interested prospective DTMs are encouraged to apply online at panerabread.jobs. Hiring begins Jan. 23, and will continue through March. Applicants may apply in-café, and open interviews will be hosted at select delivery locations.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Panera.

