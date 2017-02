Genoa Twp Fiscal officer Pat Myers gives the oath of office to Genoa Twp Trustee Connie Goodman. Goodman was one of 23 candidates who applied to fill the vacancy left by former trustee Rick Carfagna when he resigned to accept a seat serving the Ohio House of Representative 68th House District.

