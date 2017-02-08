Early auto history at Society

Roger Roberts will present a History of the Automobile through the 1920’s during the Big Walnut Area Historical Society meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, in the Myers Inn Museum Meeting Room.

Roberts’ presentation will cover some of the inventors from various countries of the world and images of various vehicles since 1769. Steam, electric, and internal combustion vehicles will be highlighted.

At the close of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century, a new form of transportation began to appear worldwide that would transform the way humans move goods as well as themselves.

Horseless vehicles would soon become the way the world moves, and inventors and companies tried various forms of propulsion before eventually settling on gasoline-powered internal combustion machines.

Hundreds of companies emerged, creating some strange-looking machines. The presentation will feature some of the earliest inventions and cover the automobile industry into the 1920’s. A number of images of these early automobiles will also be presented.

The cars you will see predated the first cars in Sunbury in the early 20th century.

Roberts, a retired history teacher and guidance counselor for Big Walnut Local Schools, is a historical society trustee, monthly program coordinator, Sunbury’s own Town Crier, and a docent in the Myers Inn Museum.

Roberts’ program, History of the Automobile through the 1920’s, is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the Big Walnut Area Historical Society or the Myers Inn Museum visit BigWalnutHistory.org. Visit the Myers inn Museum from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Myers Inn Museum is at 45 South Columbus Street, facing the southwest corner of Sunbury Square.

