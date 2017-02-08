MileStone Lane ribbon cutting

Cathleen Pitts opened MileStone Lane, an early childhood education center at 201 North Galena Road about two years ago, but held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week as the center is planning to grow.

Pitts said MileStone Lane provides quality care and award-winning preschool programs and infant care from six weeks old through school age.

“My Philosophy is that we, as teachers in the field of early childhood education, have to be really dedicated to providing child care that is exceptional and strive for educational excellence,” Pitts said. “I believe that we have to have a clear understanding of the importance of balanced growth and be committed to taking a personal interest in every child’s social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development.”

Pitts said her personal philosophy drives the MileStone Lane mission; that every teacher has a clear understanding of how important it is to build a foundation for every child that will support a lifetime love for learning.

“We also believe learning should be exciting and fun, so we plan lessons and activities that are hands-on and fun, turning ordinary experiences into exciting and fun opportunities to learn,” Pitts said. “We believe that children who learn through play are children who become self-reliant, independent, and who creatively solve problems as they grow – and I believe that’s every parent’s greatest desire for their children.”

Pitts said one of her favorite quotes is from Albert Einstein, who said: “Play is the highest form of research.”

“We encourage, challenge, and teach every child, every day by that philosophy at MileStone Lane,” Pitts said. “We make certain that every child is encouraged to learn and explore at his or her own pace in areas that interest them through a variety of different imaginative and fun experiences; creating meaningful and exciting opportunities to learn every day.”

Pitts, who also has a MileStone Lane Learning Center in Westerville 141 S. State Street, said there would be an open house at the North Galena Road location from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 11.

“We would like to personally invite parents to stop in and learn more about our programs, experience our classrooms first hand, and learn a little more about our philosophy,” Pitts said. “We would love the opportunity to show every parent how we, from infancy to Pre-K, achieve our goals in exceeding every parent’s expectations.”

MileStone Lane is open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information go to milestonelane.com, or phone 740-965-3701.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MileStoneLane.jpg

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.