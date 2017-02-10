The Genoa Township Police is proud to offer the Women’s Self – Defense program Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 from 6pm – 8pm at the Genoa Township Hall. The course provides effective choices by teaching women to take an active role in their self-defense and psychological well-being. This program contains discussions that include risk awareness, risk reduction, crime prevention strategies, and defensive concepts, followed by hands-on training in physical defense techniques. The program is not a martial arts program. Physical defense techniques that are quickly learned, applied, and retained for all age and skill levels are taught. Students have the opportunity to test their new self-defense skills in a simulated and controlled, yet realistic, environment.

Who May Participate?

The Women’s Self-defense program is offered to females 13 years of age and older. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a female guardian. Many females want to take part in the training but are concerned about the physical aspects of the course. The instructors take into consideration age and physical condition, promoting the safety of all participants. Our instructors have trained many senior citizens.

To register please contact Lieutenant Jim McMillin at 614-568-2060 or jmcmillin@genoatwp.com, this course is extremely popular and fills up fast; space is limited!

Register early to reserve your spot!

Cost?

There is no cost to participate in this course.

Information for this story was provided by the Genoa Twp. Police Dept.

