Political news briefs

April 15th tax day: There is a better way?

April 15th, tax filing day, filled with displeasure and false joy from refunds due to over payment. The federal tax code is over 74,000 pages; too big to administer, full of loop holes and bad practices. It punishes production (income, savings and investment) all needed to create a higher standard of living. It rewards debt with deductions. It taxes jobs at 15.3%. High business taxes drive out and discourage the entry of jobs, companies and capital and tax “Made in USA” but not imported goods. The IRS powers deny our Civil Rights. A flat tax is fake tax change that still needs the IRS, annual tax filing, payroll taxes, tax withholding and the 16th Amendment (enables direct taxation). America’s Big Solution is the FairTax bill HR 25/ S18. End the IRS and annual tax filing. FairTax is a pay as you spend sales/consumption progressive tax system with only one tax break that helps most the impoverished. The 16th Amendment gets repealed with companion legislation to renew our lost Freedom, Liberty and Civil Rights. Learn more, join the cause for real/true tax reform and contribute at bigsolution.org.

— Paul Livingston, FairTax volunteer

The White House started another round of rushed negotiations to revive their disastrous health “care” bill. A room filled with a diverse set of minds, ranging from the most extreme Republicans to slightly less extreme Republicans, conjured up an agreement on a new bill that would effectively eliminate protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Donald Trump promised that he would not allow insurers to refuse to cover people with pre-existing conditions or make them pay more for coverage. Consider this another broken Trump promise.

Trump and the GOP just don’t get it. In this country, we protect the sick and provide for the most vulnerable. But this Republican plan would cost them dearly — potentially even cost them their lives.

Republicans’ second attempt at a health care bill is no better than the first. Let’s finally put an end to this absurdity. Add your name to say you’ll protect affordable health care for all Americans.

General Eisenhower was the most powerful American general in history, leading the Allied forces to a decisive victory over the Nazi-led Axis Powers in World War II.

“Ike” grew so popular that he won the 1952 presidential election in a stunning landslide, taking almost five times as many electoral votes as his competitor, Adlai Stevenson.

But Eisenhower’s final act as public servant came 16 years after the end of WWII, and yet almost no Americans know about it.

He issued a stinging rebuke to a secret group of powerful players buried deep within the U.S. government.

The dark force he warned of sought to control the money and banking systems, restrict core citizen freedoms and to pull the strings of every branch of government.

General Eisenhower’s final warning was a clarion call for the common American taxpaying citizen: a call to every man to protect himself and his family from the encroaching secret power of this underground government.

His message has never been more important because the shadowy force he warned of has only grown in power to this day. And so has the threat they pose to your freedoms, money, and financial independence. …

Why Courts Matter Statement on the Confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Senate, with support from Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, gave Judge Neil Gorsuch a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The following statement can be attributed to Sandy Theis, Executive Director of ProgressOhio and Chair of the Why Courts Matter Ohio Coalition:

By nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump broke his promise that the forgotten people in our country would be forgotten no more. Judge Gorsuch’s past rulings show that he believes corporations are people and women are not, and employees, kids with disabilities and crime victims do not deserve justice.

Are we only earth, maybe?

It appears that only the temporal matters. It seems that we are only guided by the desire to live according to our physiological needs. Where is our spirit? It is as if we were unable to think. And so it is, at least when we accept opinions and promises without checking them, without valuating them previously. There is something as an inclination to get carried away, provided that no effort has to be taken. And this is the most effective way to become formless mass, suitable for being handled by others.

However, to live is already a personal and honest commitment. We are not alone. We have to return whatever parents, teachers and many other fellow men have been made for us, with their well made work, making our existence more pleasant; we only have to think about everything we take advantage of, such us what we are wearing right now, and so many digital devices usually use, such as mobile phone and so on.

Have we forgotten God in Spain? Are we catholic or not anymore? Have we forgotten that God himself has come down from heaven to save everyone without exception, being always close to everyone to help us? A God who insistently remember us there be heaven and hell, and a terrible and final judgment?

By what right can be banned citizens to remind so many people they love sincerely of these things and communicate to them all?

How little we value life!

Tiberi Statement on Syria

Rep. Tiberi released the following statement regarding the U.S. airstrikes in Syria:

“The Assad regime’s chemical attack on the Syrian people, including innocent children, was barbaric and immoral. President Trump responded with decisive and appropriate action through targeted air strikes directed at the source of these horrific attacks. Moving forward, it is important that the administration works with Congress to form a comprehensive strategy aimed at bringing stability to Syria and the region.”

Tiberi Statement on March Jobs Report

U. S. Congressman Pat Tiberi (R-OH), chairman of the Joint Economic Committee, issued the following statement regarding the employment report for March 2017 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

“The headline number of this jobs report is disappointing; the economy clearly should be generating higher job growth. However, the unemployment rate fell to the lowest rate since before the recession.

“The findings of Wednesday’s Joint Economic Committee hearing on the disparate recovery and declining opportunity reaffirmed that we need to repeal burdensome regulations and overhaul our outdated tax code to give job creators the freedom and flexibility they need to grow and hire to drive our economy forward.”

Note: The report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the U.S. economy added 98,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in March and the unemployment rate dropped from 4.7 to 4.5 percent. The labor force participation rate held steady at 63.0 percent.

BROWN STATEMENT ON AIR STRIKES AGAINST SYRIAN AIR BASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown issued the following statement after the U.S. launched air strikes yesterday against the Syrian air base involved in a chemical attack that killed more than 80 civilians this week.

“Last night’s missile strike appears to be a proportional response for Assad’s brutal killing of innocent civilians, but there are still unanswered questions, including how the strike will impact American forces on the ground fighting ISIS and what this means for long-term military engagement in Syria. President Trump needs to come up with a strategy to resolve the Syrian conflict, share his plans with the American people and win their support before taking further action,” Brown said.

“Secretary Tillerson is scheduled to travel to Moscow next week, and he and President Trump need to use this Administration’s close ties with Russia to pressure President Putin to step up and curtail further indiscriminate killing of Syrian civilians.”

Veterans in Defense of Liberty™ calls upon President Trump and Congress of the United States to stand strong and do not only what they promised to do; but also, do what is right – repeal and replace the Affordable care act. This is not only mandatory of men of good character, it is much less complex than we have permitted ourselves to believe.

How did American exceptionalism create the greatest healthcare in the world? The answer is simple; through the Free Market! When Free Market Capitalism recognized the primary parties in health care were the patient and the physician, and prescribed that insurance companies compete for the patients’ dollars. The result was exceptional care for a relatively low cost. Only when the “insurance-government-hospitals complex” became involved did we wind up paying exponentially more for only marginally better care – at best.

Now we have two choices: remove the collective complex from the patient-physician equation and watch costs decline and quality rise; or allow the complex to continue interfering with health care leading to inevitable systemic failure.

Article 1 Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution (enumerated powers) sets forth the authority of Congress and provides no accommodation for Government to participate in the healthcare arena. The first act Congress must take is to repeal the ACA. Congress must honor their pledge while recognizing and respecting the truth of the Constitution. Repeal does mean repeal, not modify.

Repeal by definition, means to: revoke, rescind, cancel, reverse, annul, nullify, declare null and void, quash, abolish, vacate, abrogate and recall. It is an unequivocal term! It can be done with a one-sentence bill.

Once repealed, Congress should formulate legislation to allow the free market to work in favor of the consumer by increasing healthcare quality and decreasing cost. As an interstate commerce issue, the sale of insurance across state lines would Constitutionally augment the free market. National legislation would be needed to provide incentive for state insurance commissions to adjust their rules and regulations, enhancing the insurance market free access across their respective states lines.

Additionally, Congress should support the development of patient co-ops. Through such large co-ops, Americans will be able to reap the benefits of the “economies of scale” provided by free-market capitalism. They will regain their ability to choose their physician but also purchase insurance which best suits their needs, unencumbered by the arbitrary restrictions placed upon their government and the insurance carriers.

The Necessary and Proper Clauses of the Constitution (Elastic Clause) does not provide Congress any voice in the health care debate, however it does support the Constitutionality of the Interstate Commerce clause in reestablishing the free market into the American culture. Free market capitalism and the improvement of Americans health are both legitimate and Constitutional. In regard to the Necessary and Proper Clause, Chief Justice Marshall wrote in McCulloch v. Maryland: “… Let the end be legitimate, let it be within the scope of the Constitution, and all means which are appropriate, which are plainly adapted to that end, which are not prohibited, but consistent with the letter and spirit of the Constitution, are constitutional.”

Decades of increasingly complex government controls have made the health care system more expensive, less responsive, and set it on a path to failure. By applying the American values of free choice and free markets, Congress has an opportunity to return control of the health care system to the consumer – the patient – and governance of health care decisions will be returned to its proper position, the relationship between patients and their physicians.

OHIO INSPECTOR GENERAL INVESTIGATION FINDS UNSUPERVISED INMATES PLACED COMPUTERS IN PRISON CEILING TO COMMIT CRIMES

Columbus, Ohio, April 11, 2017

The Ohio Inspector General issued two reports of investigation today after receiving a complaint from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) regarding the discovery by staff of two operable computers hidden in a ceiling at the Marion Correctional Institution.

The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, with the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Department of Administrative Services, determined that the computers were being used by an inmate to steal the identity of another inmate to submit credit card applications and commit tax fraud. The computers were also used to illicitly create security clearance passes for inmates to gain access to restricted areas and download hacking tools that could be used in network attacks.

In addition, through a program run by the Ohio Penal Industries, the investigation determined that inmates had unregulated access to computer hardware, software, and accessories. The Ohio Inspector General found a wrongdoing due to lax inmate supervision that allowed inmates the ability to build computers from parts, transport them through several prison security checks, hide them in the ceiling, run cabling, and ultimately, connect the computers to the prison’s network.

The report of investigation has been sent to the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney and the Ohio Ethics Commission for consideration.

The second report of investigation released today also involved the Marion Correctional Institution. The investigation focused on the circumstances surrounding the execution of a contract and the subsequent transfer between vendors. The Ohio Inspector General found wrongdoing for violating ODRC policy by failing to follow competitive bidding requirements, and expressed concerns regarding the process that was used to review, approve, and execute the contracts.

Greetings From the Ohio Green Party!

It’s Spring, and the Greens are growing! In 2016, the Ohio Green Party almost doubled in size. We now have almost 5,000 “official” Green Party members, and nearly 200,000 votes were cast for Green candidates. In 2017, we are anticipating fielding a record number of candidates for local offices, and we are already gearing up to run candidates for Governor, U.S. Senate, Ohio State Legislature, and other offices in 2018. It’s an exciting time to be a Green, and you can help us build a Green future!

This growth is happening because, for decades now, there have been dedicated Greens fighting to keep our Party going here in Ohio. From our Co-Chair, Bob Fitrakis battling the Ohio Legislature to overturn unconstitutional laws that would have abolished the Green Party, to Anita Rios’s history making run for Governor in 2014 when she earned over 3% of the vote, to the hundreds of rank and file Greens who’ve carried petitions and gone door to door, we have been fighting for a future that is truly democratic, ecologically sustainable, socially just, and peaceful.

Right now, we have four women running for the May 2nd primary in Bowling Green. Two of them will be on the fall ballot. We also have a City Council candidate in Lorain, and others working to get on the ballot in Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo, Cleveland, and other places. Running Greens for local office is one of the most powerful ways to ensure a Green future. Most races in 2017 are non-partisan, which means petitions are due in August. Please consider running for office in 2017 or 2018. The Party has experienced candidates who can give you advice, and the state Party may even be able to provide some financial assistance. If you believe in our Principles of Ecological Wisdom, Grassroots Democracy, Social Justice, and Non-Violence, please run. One of our objectives is to try to have Green candidates running for every Ohio State Legislative District. If we have candidates for every office, we will win at least some of them. Running for Ohio House or Senate requires very few petition signatures and can be done effectively with very little money. We are asking YOU to consider running for Ohio State House or Senate in 2018. We’ll help you take the next step from activist to candidate!

The Governor’s race in 2018 is vitally important to the Ohio Green Party. Our candidate will again have to earn at least 3% of the vote in order to keep our Party status. But, aiming for 3% is not enough. We need to aim to win that race if we want to reverse the terrible effects of a Republican-controlled state legislature. Some Greens have already stepped forward and plan to run, but we need more. We also need people who are willing to carry petitions, and to help spread the word in the primaries and general election.

As Greens, we understand some things that other Parties don’t. We know that we need to move to a 100% carbon free energy future. You can’t compromise with CO2. We know that we have to fix the wealth gap by raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and taxing the rich. We know that Capitalism is inherently flawed, and we have to rework the economy to benefit everyone and protect the Earth. Finally, we know that the only real obstacles to a clean, Green and peaceful future are political. We have the technology and the knowledge. That’s why we’re committed to taking political power away from those who now have it and returning it to the People. We know this CAN’T be done by taking money from the rich or from corporations. That’s why we are asking people like you to become regular donors to the Ohio Green Party. Please help us save the future.

Treasurer Josh Mandel Announces Launch of the City of Powell Checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com

Momentum Grows for Statewide Government Transparency with Over 1,070 Local Government and School Districts Partnering with OhioCheckbook.com

COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced today (April 6) the launch of the City of Powell’s online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com. In December 2014, Treasurer Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the internet. OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the second year in a row.

Powell is the second city in Delaware County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com. Powell’s online checkbook includes over 30,000 individual transactions that represent more than $39 million of total spending over the past three years.

“I believe the people of Delaware County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” said Treasurer Mandel. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

On April 7, 2015 Treasurer Mandel sent a letter to 18,062 local government and school officials representing 3,962 local governments throughout the state calling on them to place their checkbook level data on OhioCheckbook.com and extending an invitation to partner with his office at no cost to local governments. These local governments include cities, counties, townships, schools, library districts and other special districts.

A large coalition of statewide and local government organizations have expressed support for OhioCheckbook.com and local government transparency, including:

· Ohio Municipal League

· Ohio Township Association

· Ohio Association of School Business Officials

· Buckeye Association of School Administrators

· County Commissioner Association of Ohio

· County Auditor Association of Ohio

· Ohio Newspaper Association

· Ohio Society of CPAs

· Buckeye Institute

· Common Cause Ohio

OhioCheckbook.com was launched on December 2, 2014, marking the first time in Ohio history when citizens could actually see every expenditure in state government. Since its launch, OhioCheckbook.com has received overwhelming support from newspapers and groups across the state and, as of April 5, 2017 there have been more than 742,000 total searches on the site.

OhioCheckbook.com displays more than $585 billion in spending over the past eight years, including more than 159 million transactions. The website includes cutting-edge features such as:

· “Google-style” contextual search capabilities, to allow users to sort by keyword, department, category or vendor;

· Fully dynamic interactive charts to drill down on state spending;

· Functionality to compare state spending year-over-year or among agencies; and,

· Capability to share charts or checks with social media networks, and direct contact for agency fiscal offices.

In March 2015, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG) released their annual “Following the Money 2015” report and Treasurer Mandel earned Ohio the number one transparency ranking in the country for providing online access to government spending data. Ohio was prominently featured in the report after climbing from 46th to 1st in spending transparency as a result of Treasurer Mandel’s release of OhioCheckbook.com. Due to the launch of OhioCheckbook.com, Ohio received a perfect score of 100 points this year – the highest score in the history of the U.S. PIRG transparency rankings.

In April 2016, U.S. PIRG announced that Treasurer Mandel earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the second consecutive year in a row. Due to the launch of OhioCheckbook.com, Ohio again received the highest perfect score of 100 points this year – marking the second time in two years Ohio received the highest possible score in the history of the U.S. PIRG transparency rankings.

The Treasurer’s office is partnering with OpenGov, a leading Silicon Valley government technology company, to provide residents of Ohio the ability to view and search local government expenditures in a user-friendly, digital format. “Ohio is setting the standard for financial transparency on an unprecedented scale. We are excited to partner with the Treasurer’s office to bring world-class technology to communities large and small across the state,” said Zachary Bookman, CEO of OpenGov.

For more information or to view your local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on Powell.OhioCheckbook.com.

Ohio Manufacturers Express Strong Opposition to FirstEnergy Nuclear Bailout Bill

The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association president Eric Burkland today issued the following statement condemning the introduction of the FirstEnergy “Nuke Bailout” bill.

“Senate Bill 128 is nothing more than another attempt by utilities to force customers to pay above-market prices for electricity.

“Competitive markets for electricity are working – customers are saving real money on their monthly bills, new and innovative energy development is happening across the state, and system reliability has never been better.

“FirstEnergy should not be allowed to prop up its business on the backs of Ohio consumers. While manufacturers support nuclear power as part of an all-of-the-above energy portfolio, Senate Bill 128 is wolf in sheep’s clothing. We will actively work to oppose this misguided bill.”

New Report Card on Education in OH

The Network for Public Education just released its 2017 50 State Report Card grading each state on the school privatization taking place around the country.

Ohio earned an F because of the levels of school privatization in the state.

Grades are based on charter schools, charter authority outside district, virtual charter schools, vouchers, tax credit subsidies for private schools, and ESA voucher programs.

As Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos begins to embark on an agenda that undermines public education, it is important to understand where states stand in terms of the quality and type of education they are providing their students.

Craig comments on video showing police officer stomp restrained suspect’s head

COLUMBUS— State Rep. Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus) today (April 11) commented on a recently-posted video that shows a Columbus city police officer stomping on the head of a restrained suspect:

“The extreme behavior captured on bystander video is totally irresponsible and unacceptable, and does not reflect the values of the vast majority of Columbus police officers dedicated to protecting our community.

“I was disturbed and upset by the damaging and violent behavior I saw on the video. I am hopeful we will all soon have more information and perhaps answers when the city of Columbus and the Columbus Police Division conduct their investigation into this deeply disturbing situation.”

