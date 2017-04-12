News from the Village of Galena

The following are Village Council and committee meeting dates as well as other local events. Village meetings are open to the public and are at 7 p.m. in the Galena Village Hall, 109 Harrison St., unless otherwise stated.

Ross Annexation

Village Council approved a services ordinance, as required by the Ohio Revised Code, for the five-acre Ross property on Old 3C Highway that is being subdivided from a single family dwelling into a five lot common access driveway (CAD) development.

New Development

Homewood Corporation is working with the village on final engineering and a development agreement for Phase D of the Estates at Blackhawk on Dustin Rd. M/I Homes’ 71-acre Cottages at Dustin property at Dustin Rd. and State Route 3 was approved for annexation by the County Commissioners. The development will go to Village Council for a rezoning hearing on April 24.

Stop Light Planned at State Route 3

A meeting was held with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office to discuss plans for the State Route 3 and Walnut St./S. Galena Rd. lane improvements and stop light project planned for 2018.

Village maintenance staff have also installed safety chevrons on Vans Valley Rd. and 35 new street name signs throughout the village.

Council Actions

Council passed legislation approving final appropriations of $1.9 million. They approved conditional acceptance of the public infrastructure for the Walnut Creek development on Joe Walker Rd. A management agreement with the Columbus Sharks for the Ruffner Park ball field was approved and Council revised a lease agreement with the Galena Historic Foundation to move into a larger room they’ve renovated in the Village Hall’s lower level.

Galena Recognizes Sally Hopper

Galena Council recognized Sally Hopper for her nearly 30 years of service as the Zoning and Planning Commission Clerk.

At the Village of Galena’s March meeting, Council recognized Sally Hopper for serving as Zoning and Planning Commission clerk for nearly 30 years. Hopper was appointed in July 1989. She has prepared and posted agenda and minutes for meetings and public hearings for variances, conditional uses, violation appeals, development plans, and rezoning applications. She issues zoning permits and has kept public records of all Zoning and Planning Commission actions.

According to the proclamation, “She is passionate, conscientious, and has contributed greatly to the betterment of the Village and its people.”

Health District Annual Report

Delaware General Health District Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson addressed Council and discussed the recent District Advisory Board meeting and annual report which is available on their web site at http://www.delawarehealth.org/. She discussed the Community Health Improvement Plan and the five-year community health assessment that will be conducted this year. The district has named representatives to attend each of their 26 political subdivisions’ meetings. Jennifer Strong is attending Galena’s meetings.

Avoid Mosquitoes

Hiddleson also discussed trapping mosquitoes and spraying where disease carrying mosquitoes are trapped. The District will apply larvicide in standing water for residents. She urged residents to dump or disrupt standing water every 7 days to kill mosquito larvae. She recommends dumping water from bird baths and kids’ toys regularly to avoid mosquitoes.

Nature Club Installs Bluebird Boxes

The Big Walnut Nature Club held a work day to add nearly 40 new bluebird boxes locally. The club has adopted two bluebird trails in the Hoover Nature Preserve on Golf Course Road and on Cheshire Road.

Boxes in inappropriate habitat have been removed. Joe and Sue Daly and Dave and Sandy Walker are the new Team Bluebird leaders and are monitoring the boxes to ensure invasive species such as Sparrows don’t nest in the boxes. Six boxes were also added in the village’s Walnut Creek Park and two in Miller Park. Scott Shipman is monitoring those boxes for the Nature Club. Results are being reported to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Nest Watch web site.

Clean Sweep April 22

The Nature Club will have its annual Earth Day Clean Sweep event on April 22. You are invited to help clean up the nature preserve areas to improve our local natural habitat. Meet at 9 a.m. near 45 S. Walnut St. with your boots and gloves.

Warbler Walk April 29

Come celebrate spring at the annual Warbler Walk on April 29! Meet at 8 a.m. near 45 S. Walnut St. with your binoculars.

For more information, contact [email protected] , follow them on Facebook, or visit them at bwnatureclub.webs.com/.

Osprey Return

The Big Walnut Nature Club straightened and cleaned off the Osprey platforms near the Boardwalk this winter to avoid geese taking over as they did last season. The Osprey have returned from South America and are building nests on both platforms. If you are boating, remember to stay well clear of the platforms so you don’t scare the parents off the nests which endangers the eggs or young.

Days Gone By Event Successful

Council Chambers was packed for Paul LaRue’s presentation during the Days Gone By Event. The Galena Historic Foundation would like to thank everyone who attended the Galena “Days Gone By” storytelling event. They had a fantastic turn out.

A “special” thank you goes to Paul LaRue for his presentation; Mike Atkinson for the street sign donation; Bev Goodrich Zistl for the bridge sign; and, Melinda Simmons for the G & T programs.

Galena Historic Foundation

The Galena Historic Foundation’s meetings are on the fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7:30 p.m. in the Galena Village Hall at 109 Harrison Street. New members are always welcome. The foundation greatly appreciates any Galena historical artifact or monetary donations.

Contact Vice President John Bland at 740-965-2081 or email him at [email protected] for more information. Like them on Facebook: https://m:facebook.com/GalenaHistoricFoundationInc.

July 4th Flea Market

Sign up now for the July 4th Flea Market. It’s only $25 to reserve your 25’ x 20’ space. The Flea Market will be at Miller Park, 268 N. Walnut St., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Contact the Galena Historic Foundation if you need a form to reserve your space. Or you can find forms at the Village Hall information desk located inside the foyer. The one of a kind Galena Historic Foundation t-shirts will be on sale that day as well.

Contact Vice President John Bland at 740-965-2081 or email him at [email protected] if you have any questions.

Galena Dates The following are Village Council and committee meeting dates as well as other local events. Village meetings are open to the public and are at 7 p.m. in the Galena Village Hall, 109 Harrison St., unless otherwise stated. April 7, 14 Trash Days April 15 Easter Egg Hunt, 1 PM, Ruffner Park April 19 Zoning & Planning Commission April 21 Trash Day April 24 Council Meeting April 28 Trash Day

Information for this story was provided by the Village of Galena’s newsletter.

