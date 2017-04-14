Political news briefs

SATURDAY: CITIZENS FROM COLUMBUS AND THE SURROUNDING AREA WILL HOLD TAX DAY MARCH AND RALLY

COLUMBUS, OH – On Saturday, at 1 p.m., citizens from Columbus and the surrounding area will hold a Tax Day march beginning at the Federal Building in Columbus. This march is one of numerous marches that will be held around the country to demand that President Trump release his tax returns for the purpose of identifying potential conflicts of interest.

As part of the event, there will be a rally featuring speakers Mary Jo Kilroy (former U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District) and David Leland (Ohio House Representative from District 22). This non-partisan, family friendly event will also include musical interludes and updates from organizers of Beechwold Area Indivisibles and Indivisible: Ohio District 12.

WHO: Citizens from Columbus and the surrounding area

WHAT: Tax Day march and rally

WHEN: Saturday, April 15, 2017; 1 p.m.

WHERE: John W. Bricker Federal Building, 200 North High Street, Columbus, OH

Tiberi, Beatty & Stivers Introduce Homeless Veterans Legal Services Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | April 13, 2017 | Tiberi.House.Gov | http://bit.ly/2ow78HN

Representatives Pat Tiberi (R-OH), Joyce Beatty (D-OH), and Steve Stivers (R-OH) recently introduced H.R. 1993, the Homeless Veterans Legal Services Act, legislation to allow the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to partner with public and private entities to increase legal services for homeless and at-risk of homelessness veterans.

Under current law, the VA is only authorized to fund legal services for veterans through the Supportive Services for Veterans Families (SSVF) program and the Grant Per Diem (GDP) program. Yet, according to the latest Community Homelessness Assessment, Local Education and Networking Groups Survey (Project CHALENG Survey), legal assistance continues to be among the most pressing needs for our nation’s veterans. In fact, the 2015 CHALENG Survey found that legal assistance accounted for four out of the top ten unmet needs for men and women veterans.

“For years, homeless veterans in Ohio and across the nation have described obtaining legal help as one of their most urgent needs to help them successfully transition to civilian life,” Tiberi said. “The Homeless Veterans Legal Services Act authorizes the VA to form partnerships with organizations that provide legal services so that veterans can more easily receive the help they need. I thank Representatives Beatty and Stivers for their work and for joining me on this important bipartisan effort.”

“Our nation made a lifelong promise to our veterans; and clearly, we can and must do more,” Beatty said. “Providing expanded access to free, high-quality legal services—whether that be assisting in restoring their driver’s license, preventing eviction or the loss of their home, or resolving child support issues, to name a few—is one way we can do so immediately. This bill reaffirms the promise to serve those who answered the call to serve in the Armed Forces.”

“It is devastating to see so many of our veterans fall into homelessness after bravely serving our country,” Stivers said. “We have an obligation to help those who have made tremendous sacrifices for our freedoms. This bill is an important step in giving the homeless veterans in our community more resources and opportunities to move out of homelessness.”

The Homeless Veterans Legal Services Act has the support of the American Bar Association (ABA) and the Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation.

“Many veterans continue to make sacrifices long after they’ve come home,” ABA President Linda A. Klein said. “They encounter a variety of legal problems, including loss of a home or a job, wrongful denial of benefits and credit problems. That’s where lawyers can make a difference. Allowing increased private-public partnerships with the VA will improve these veterans’ access to legal help and provide desperately needed progress toward ending the crisis of veteran homelessness in this country.”

Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation Executive Director Angela Lloyd also hailed the bill, issuing a statement that read, “The Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation commends Congresswoman Beatty, Congressman Stivers, and Congressman Tiberi for their bipartisan leadership on this important bill that will provide increased legal services for our veterans. Legal assistance continues to be one of the most pressing needs of our veterans and is often critical to ensuring that our veterans obtain safe housing, access benefits they have earned, and fight consumer fraud.”

The Homeless Veterans Legal Services Act has been referred to the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and is awaiting further consideration.

Must-Watch Moments From GOP Town Halls

We’re only a few days into the April recess and Republican Congressmen and Senators are feeling the heat from voters.

Most vulnerable Republicans who voted for the disastrous GOP health care bill are so scared of their constituents, they’re refusing to hold public forums during their two-week vacation.

The small number of Republicans who aren’t spending their spring break in hiding – including many Republicans in so-called ‘safe’ districts – have been getting an earful over the GOP plan to take health care away from 24 million and cut funding for vital job-training programs and Meals on Wheels so they can give another tax break to the rich.

Check out these must-watch moments from GOP town halls:

The Hill: GOP rep: ‘Bullcrap’ to say taxpayers pay my salary

FULL VIDEO: WATCH

bullcrap congressman.PNG

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) faced off with constituents at a town hall this week, telling the members of the audience that they don’t pay his salary.

“You say you pay for me to do this? That’s bullcrap,” Mullin said at the town hall in Jay, Okla., according to a video of the incident.

MSNBC: Constituent to Rep. Coffman: “I’m concerned you don’t know how Medicaid works.”

FULL VIDEO: WATCH

coffman.PNG

The Oregonian: Angry crowds blast Greg Walden at Columbia Gorge town halls

FULL VIDEO: WATCH

walden.PNG

But constituents made their displeasure known in the form of their questions and in response to his answers.

“I witnessed you on television with Paul Ryan when he announced his so-called health care bill,” Roger Wagner said during The Dalles town hall. “That bill eliminates 24 million people off of health care. But that wasn’t enough. You also wanted to cut funding for Meals on Wheels, well-baby care, all the while giving $1 billion in tax cuts to the wealthy and your corporate buddies?”

…

Gretchen Kimsey, a 50-year resident of The Dalles, told Walden that she had voted for him like clockwork every two years. But no more.

“I feel you’ve abandoned me for the right, the far right,” she said. “Where are you Greg Walden? You have abandoned the middle way. You no longer represent many of your constituents. Come back to the middle.”

CNN: Moderate Republican Costello feels health care pressure in town hall

FULL VIDEO: WATCH

https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/IVdnQkQgbaBMW2il4FKv0tVwiiLY18re1NbIEtnGeUjwXVTQQEPGXi1kHTGYWiRyxqwtiiL7QqP0CvMssidqoPJPfJSK-Ia79lr9UOcHh3QI4Q2vNul3PbmqZI15qrxlX8fdaFbw

One woman said that through Obamacare’s coverage, she pays $35 a month for prescription drugs to treat a disease — which she did not name. Those drugs would cost $750 per month out of pocket, she said.

Within weeks of Obamacare’s repeal, she said, “I will be dead.”

“I’d like to know if you’re going to come to my funeral,” she asked Costello.

Post and Courier: Attendees chant ‘you lie’ at U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson during Graniteville town hall

FULL VIDEO: WATCH

wilson.PNG

“I’ve also supported the local solicitor here, and the solicitor in Lexington all efforts to make sure that violence against women is fully enforced,” Wilson said, prompting one of the loudest negative responses of the congressman’s 40-minute question-and-answer session with voters in Aiken Technical College in Graniteville.

Many in the crowd of nearly 200 responded with a phrase he blurted out during a 2009 joint congressional address by then-President Barack Obama: “You lie! You lie! You lie!.” Wilson in 2013 voted against extending the Violence Against Women Act.

CNN: Rep. McClintock’s Town Hall Turns Rowdy

FULL VIDEO: WATCH

loomis cali.PNG

Much of the nearly two-hour town hall was filled with similarly big questions over issues that have dogged Republicans in the early stages of the Trump administration. But some remarks were just statements of flat-out disapproval.

One man called the Republican lawmaker a “rubber stamp for Donald Trump.”

Arkansas Matters: Crowd Grills Congressman Womack on Health Care, National Defense and Trump

FULL VIDEO: WATCH

womack.PNG

A concerned mother asked the first question at Monday night’s town hall, urging the congressman to vote against Medicaid block grants.

“People like my son are not a drain on society,” she told him. “They are job creators.”

…

Another Russellville woman asked for a solution to the country’s student loan debt crisis, telling the congressman it’s keeping her and her husband from buying a home.

“We are stuck,” she said. “Instead, we are paying a $160,000 mortgage on our education.”

Some of Womack’s suggestions were join the military like he did or find a way around the traditional college or university.

NJ101.5: The Planned Parenthood idea that got Rep. Lance booed by an angry crowd

FULL VIDEO: WATCH

nj101.5.PNG

The congressman also floated an idea that drew boos from the crowd — splitting Planned Parenthood into two organizations, “one organization that deals in the services regarding women’s health and another organization that performs the abortion procedure,” the Huffington Post reported. He said were Planned Parenthood to close, other medical facilities could step in. “In the district that I serve, there’s a Planned Parenthood facility, and there are several federally qualified health care facilities. Some deal with a whole panoply of service, and some are dental facilities but …” Lance said, and was then interrupted by one member of the crowd: “If I’m pregnant, I don’t need a dental plan.”

Politico: Coffman pummeled at town hall over GOP Obamacare repeal

FULL VIDEO: WATCH

coffman 2.PNG

It didn’t take long for health care to dominate the event, which was monitored by police. Early on, a home-care worker told Coffman, “You have promised to protect people with pre-existing conditions, but the new version of Trumpcare will eliminate those protections.” “Now that the new version eliminates protections for people with pre-existing [conditions], are you going to side with Trump, or are you going to keep your promise and stand with your constituents?” she asked. The auditorium erupted in applause.

Detroit Free Press: U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop faces angry constituents at listening sessions

lansing.PNG

“You’re criticizing the city of Lansing for becoming a sanctuary city,” said Emily Towlerton of Oxford. “I resent the implication that immigrants are making our communities less safe. I want my taxpayer dollars spent going after dangerous criminals,” not undocumented immigrants who have committed no crimes. “These are not illegals, they’re human beings.”

…

“I’m very disappointed in you, Michael Bishop. You’ve voted with Trump 100% of the time. You voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” said one woman attending the session. “If you’re not interested in representing all of us, we’ll help you out of your job in 2018.”

Fox 21: Rep. Doug Lamborn met with opposition in heated town hall meeting

FULL VIDEO: WATCH

lamborn.PNG

“We’re listening to Doug Lamborn lie about what’s going on in Washington,” said Sharon Gardner, a protester outside the meeting.

…

Rachel Latsios says she attended because her concerns lie with the future of renewable energy, something she believes Lamborn isn’t concerned about.

“(He) treats his constituents like we don’t know what we’re talking about and without respect and empathy and he needs to be voted out,” said Latsios.

KFOR 4 (Oklahoma City, OK): Oklahoma residents concerned about healthcare during town hall meeting with Rep. Tom Cole

FULL VIDEO: WATCH

KFOR.PNG

“I wanted to ask you to please fight for parity for mental healthcare in whatever healthcare bills go forward,” she said. Like many who came out to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, her concern dealt with healthcare, specifically mental healthcare. Her 10-year-old son has autism. “The therapy visits he gets and the doctors` visits that he gets and the medicine that he gets are all in his mental health parity right now. And that is something that we could lose,” she said.

Troy Daily News: Tempers run high at town hall; Davidson meeting draws protesters

Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson faced a feisty crowd in Miami County on Tuesday night. Davidson held a town hall meeting in Troy at the Concord Room. A standing room-only crowd attended the meeting. Like at many congressional town halls recently, residents spoke up. Several people pushed back on Davidson’s views about healthcare, taxes, and other topics.

Brown County Democrat: Arizona congressman gets applause, boos during town hall

Boos erupted from the crowd, filled with liberal and conservative constituents, when Biggs said he was skeptical of scientists who believe in human-caused global warming after reading reports from both sides.“I think that what they say is actually valid and is something that maybe you should look at as well,” he said. “There are credible scientists who say climate change exists; we aren’t sure why. There are credible scientists who say that. There are credible scientists who say it doesn’t.”

Gainesville Sun: Rep. Yoho faces rowdy crowd at Gainesville town hall

People lined up hours before the event kicked off at Lincoln Middle School just to tell the congressman how they felt about the current presidential administration, his decision making and the local impact it all has.

David Gardner, 37, wanted to talk about a proposed billion-dollar cut in after-school programs. Trish Ingle, 48, wanted Yoho to answer for a repeal in internet privacy laws.”

Ohio University College Republicans Formally Endorse Jon Husted for Governor

ATHENS- As Ohio University College Republicans, we pride ourselves in being a group of strong, goal oriented students working to advance conservative principles. As a chapter we have contributed to the campaigns of candidates by doing the toughest jobs. We made over 115,000 calls in support of the 2014 GOP ticket. In 2016, we shocked the political world by getting one of our own elected, Jay Edwards, to State Representative in a dark blue district. For our team here at OU, it’s not about fancy meetings or superficial titles. It is about fighting every day to win.

Since we are so invested in the Republican cause, we have made the decision to lead the conversation of who should be the next Republican nominee for Governor of Ohio. At OU, we take pride in never letting anyone outwork us. That philosophy has guided Jon Husted throughout his personal life and public service career.

Today, we had the privilege of discussing his vision for Ohio’s future. His visit and message really resonated with our members, and his ideas are very much in line with ours. He has been an abundant supporter of our club and we are grateful for all that he has done for our state and party. The best way to show our gratitude is to give him our full and complete support. For these reasons, we want to strongly encourage him to run for governor. In order to show our support we held a vote at our meeting this evening to endorse him, which passed with an overwhelming majority. The future is going to belong to those who fight for it and we know that Jon Husted is the strongest fighter in this race.

We are excited to endorse Jon Husted for Governor and we’re going to see to it that he wins in May and November of 2018.

Clarence Mingo for State Treasurer

Ohio University College Republicans Formally Endorse Clarence Mingo for State Treasurer

ATHENS- As Ohio University College Republicans, we look to strong, hardworking leaders for guidance. We have maintained the highest regard for continuing and strengthening the conservative message. In the 2016 election we helped turn the blue county of Athens into a red county for local and state officials. Our dedication to the Republican Party is deeply rooted into every one of our members and we look forward to continuing our mission.

Our strong convictions to the conservative message have led us to look towards our future state treasurer. Clarence Mingo has announced his candidacy. We have worked with Mr. Mingo before and have always held him to a high standard because of his outreach to our club. We know he has done great work as Franklin County Auditor and would like to continue our support for him as he expands his career to the state level.

For these reasons, at our latest meeting, we held a vote to endorse Clarence Mingo for the next treasurer for the state of Ohio- which passed almost unanimously. We are all excited for the future and what it has in store for him. We show our full support and look to continue our efforts to get him elected.

For more information please contact Ryan Evans at 937-209-9535 or email at [email protected]

April 13, 2017

Task Force Seizes 20 kg of Drugs, $120,000 in Cash, and Arrests Four High-Level Drug Traffickers

(DAYTON, Ohio) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer announced today the arrests of four suspected drug traffickers, believed to be associated with the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, also seized approximately 20 kilograms of drugs (mostly heroin and fentanyl), 20 pounds of marijuana, and approximately $120,000 in cash.

The drugs are worth a street value of approximately $2 million.

Dagoberto Verdugo-Aguirre, 45, of Dayton; Julio Castillo-Egurrola, 30, of Dayton; Emmanuel Sanchez-Perez, 28, of Harrison Township; and Cabrera Alvarez, 42, of Phoenix, Arizona were arrested and charged with Possession of Drugs, Trafficking of Drugs, and Money Laundering.

Sanchez-Perez is not a U.S. Citizen. He faced a previous deportation, but returned to the United States.

Throughout the investigation, the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force searched several residences, which included: 110 Klee Avenue in Dayton, 115 South Delmar Avenue in Dayton, and 332 Hillway Drive in Harrison Township.

“Task force members have made a significant bust with this investigation,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Most of the drugs seized were heroin and fentanyl – poison that will not make it to our streets to endanger the lives of Ohio families.”

“If you’re thinking about bringing drugs into the Miami Valley, don’t. We’re very good at what we do,” said Sheriff Phil Plummer. “I believe our message is clear, and our unified efforts with federal, state and local law enforcement are working.”

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

In Montgomery County so far this year, there have been approximately 200 opiate overdose deaths.

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, is made up of officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Miami Township Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Montgomery County RANGE Task Force, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Established in 1986, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) assists local law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime and corrupt activities. The Commission is composed of members of the law enforcement community and is chaired by the Ohio Attorney General. In 2016, authorities working in OOCIC task forces across the state seized more than $33 million worth of drugs and more than $5.65 million in U.S. currency. So far in 2017, in addition to this investigation, OOCIC task forces have seized nearly $9 million worth of drugs and $1.7 million in U.S. currency.

