PROPERTY TRANSFERS

1695 Wrenbury Drive, Galena, Trinity Homes Builders LLC to: Fischer Homes Columbus LP, $115,000
4291 Wilson Road, Sunbury, Matthew Fredericks to: Jason & Bessie Davis, 157,000
6393 Streamside Drive, Galena, Homewood Corporation to: Fischer Homes Columbus LP, $88,929
Holmes Street, Galena, Roberta Miller to: Nicholas Kusan, $64,000
State Route 521, Sunbury, Laurel Wagner to: Laurel Wagner, trustee, $12,542
3460 Buttermilk Hill Road, Radnor, Dennis & Leslie Dopkiss to: Scott & Linda Holliday, $252,000
301 Mistletoe Court, Sunbury, Stephen Deim to: 301 Mistletoe Court LLC, $100,000
7641 Talavera Drive, Galena, Vinmar Investment Limited to: NVR Inc., $95,000
7628 Paradisio Drive Galena, Vinmar Investment Limited to: NVR Inc., $95,000
7725 Talavera Drive, Galena, Vinmar Investment Limited to: NVR Inc., $95,000
7140 Eventrail Drive, Powell, Conor Lee to: Thomas & Therea Quercia, $300,000
Wilson Road, Sunbury, MRRM Limited to: Douglas Winbigler & Serena Mitchem, $231,000
3474 Copthorne Drive, Galena, John & Shelby Fleck to: Jeffrey & Deborah Hamler, $415,000
1892 Ford Road, Delaware, David & Sarah Davis to: Jason & Barbara Wells, $434,000
2671 N. Three B’s & K Road, Sunbury, Media Investments LLC to: SHFZ LLC, $209,000
1492 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury, Northstar Residential Development LLC to: Schottenstein Homes LLC, $80,000
1887 State Route 229, Ashley, Keith Charles to: Tenaya & Judith Wolfe, $33,000
Source: Delaware County Auditor