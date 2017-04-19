Berkshire Hathaway opens Sunbury office

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services is a national real estate franchise company that now has an office in Sunbury.

Last Friday afternoon (April 14), Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Platinum Realty Group held a Grand Opening celebration at its new office at 50 South Vernon Street on Sunbury Square.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Platinum Realty Group might have a new brick-and-mortar location in Sunbury, but the local franchise is not new to the real estate business. Mother and son owners Roberta and Jerry Melvin also operate a Berkshire Hathaway office at 121 Commerce Park Drive in Westerville.

During Friday’s grand opening, Jerry Melvin said the company has been in business since 1996. In 2003 the Melvin’s built a building and moved their office to 121 Commerce Park Drive in Westerville.

“Roberta received her real estate license in 1979 and I received my license in 1994,” Melvin said. “Between the two of us, we have over 60 years of combined experience. We have 18 real estate agents between the two offices and two support staff.”

Melvin said all Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Platinum Realty Group realtors can assist clients anywhere in the greater Columbus area, but are especially thrilled to have an office in Sunbury.

“My family has lived in Sunbury close to five years now and we love it,” Melvin said. “We’re excited to be able to assist Sunbury residents with all their real estate needs. We can help with existing residential, new construction — including custom built homes — investment, multi-family, land, office, church, commercial, and industrial real estate.”

Melvin said the company’s office might be new to Sunbury, but Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Platinum Realty Group has been an existing member of the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce and an active presence in the local community for several years.

“My wife and I have three children in Big Walnut schools,” Melvin said. “Two are currently at Big Walnut High School and one in the intermediate school. My wife has been an active volunteer in the schools; and all three of our children are active in various extra-curricular activities.”

Melvin said his company and family has supported Eagles on the Run at GRE, the Athletic Department, the Music Boosters, and is currently working on the Eagle Classic, a golf outing with all proceeds benefiting the Big Walnut Athletic Department.

“We also enjoy supporting the arts,” Melvin said. “We had two local Big Walnut students, Helena Ulrey and Molly Sharpe, paint the Big Walnut Eagle logo on one of our office walls, and we are currently working on offering scholarships to two Big Walnut High School students for community involvement.”

The Sunbury office of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Platinum Realty Group at 50 South Vernon Street is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and by appointment. To arrange an appointment call 740-965-9020.

“Feel free to stop in and say Hi, or give us a call; our agents work seven days a week by phone, and meet by appointment,” Melvin said. “We look forward to being more involved the Sunbury/Big Walnut Community.”

