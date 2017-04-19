Mulch sale among multitude of events

Upcoming Work In Morrow County

According to ODOT, the following work is planned in the Morrow County area on the specified dates and times. All work is weather dependent; it may be postponed or cancelled without prior notice.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18 State Route 97 – (NEW) SR 97 will be closed in both directions between at Bowers Road for culvert replacement. The detour will be SR 97 west to SR 314 south to US 42 north to SR 97 or reverse. Completion: May 1st at 5 p.m.

Community Library news

Movies for Grownups — Thursday April 20, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is FREE but please RSVP so that we have a seat for you. Light refreshments will be served. New DVD release. Meet the women you don’t know, behind the mission you do. Nominated for 3 Oscars. Call the library for more information.

Community Library Coloring Club — Wednesday, April 26, 11 a.m. to noon. This workshop for adults takes place on the last Wednesday of each month. All materials, including colored pencils, markers, and coloring sheets will be provided by the library or you are welcome to bring your own. Coloring is very beneficial to people. It is said to help with stress, relaxation, and cognitive function. This club is a good place to come out for an hour and converse with people as you create. Our workshops will offer handy tips to get you started. We will continue to have additional coloring programs as long as the interest lasts. Light refreshments will be served. Bring your friends. Please register so that we have enough stuff.

Community Library Friends Meeting — Thursday, April 27, 7–8:30 p.m. Helping our library serve and grow. Everyone is welcome.

Free Lowe’s Women Build Clinic

Learn to Paint Like a Pro; Saturday, April 22, 2017, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Clinic covers: Prep, Application & Applicators!

Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties, 305 Curtis Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015, 740-363-9950, http://habitatdelawareunion.org/

Bean Soup lunch

The American Legion Post 457 in Sunbury (230 Otis St, under the blue water tower) is having their annual Bean Soup and Cornbread Lunch on Saturday April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets at $4 in advance; $5 at the door for all the beans and corn bread you can eat. Proceeds fund Buckeye Boys/Girls State and other Post 457 activities. If you want advance tickets see any Post 457 member or call 740-965-2111.

21st ANNUAL BIG WALNUT TRACK & FIELD MULCH SALE

Proceeds benefit high school boys and girls track teams.

Team parent contacts for questions or orders:

Mendi (boys team parent rep) @ 740-501-3089

Keri (girls team parent rep) @ 614-563-6123

WHEN: Sunday- April 23, 2017PICK UP TIME: 8 a.m. until all the mulch is gone

Bags of Absolute Gold (this is like the cypress color) $5/2 cubic ft. bag

Bags of Absolute Black Ultra Dyed (triple processed-more fine) $5/1.5 cubic ft. bag

1 yard Bulk mulch or soil or gravel gift certificates $45 each (certificates will be given out on 4/23/2017 & expires 5/2018)

FREE DELIVERY ON ORDERS OF 10 bags or more with 10 mile radius of BW High School – certain exceptions can be made if you would like it delivered, just call to let us know.

PJ’s Pizza; 571 W. Cherry St.; Sunbury, OH 43074

Meeting date changes

The Genoa Township Zoning Commission is changing the date of their regular May meeting. The Monday, May 8, 2017, meeting is being changed to Monday, May 15, 2017, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Genoa Township Hall, 5111 South Old 3C Highway, Westerville, Ohio 43082.

The Genoa Township Zoning Commission is also changing the date of their May site walkabout meeting. The Monday, May 15, 2017, site walkabout meeting is being changed to Monday, May 22, 2017, at 7 p.m.

The location of this meeting will be dependent on what, if any, walkabout requests are received by the Township’s April 21, 2017, request deadline. Should requests be received by the aforementioned deadline, the location s of the walkabouts will be advertised in a subsequent public meeting notice. Should no requests be received, the walkabout meeting will be canceled.

Delaware Vendors Invited to Farmers Market at Tractor Supply

Delaware (April 11, 2017) — Tractor Supply Company is looking for farmers, crafters and artisans to sell their homemade and homegrown goods at its spring Farmers Market scheduled for May 13.

Collectors, crafters and growers with interests in everything from homemade crafts and candles to baked goods, carvings, flowers and produce are encouraged to sign up. To register, vendors can visit TSCEventPartners.com or visit their Tractor Supply store. Nonprofit organizations are also encouraged to register.

During the Farmers Market on May 13, vendors will be able showcase their goods, free of charge, in areas near the storefront.

Jordyn Conley Performs in UF Concert-Chorale’s Annual Spring Concert

Jordyn Conley, of Westerville, recently participated in the University of Findlay Concert-Chorale’s annual spring concert. “Requiem” by Gabriel Faure, along with other choral works, were performed at First Presbyterian Church in Findlay, Ohio. Choral Activities Director, SeaHwa Jung, D.M.A., served as concert director.

The University of Findlay is one of the largest private colleges in Northwest Ohio. With a total enrollment of more than 4,000 students, the University of Findlay has nearly 80 programs including bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs. UF has been nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review. For more information, visit www.findlay.edu.

NEWS BRIEFS