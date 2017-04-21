Posted on by

Town Hall on April 23

,

SUNDAY: CONSTITUENTS OF OHIO’S 3RD, 12TH, AND 15TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS TO HOLD TOWN HALL IN COLUMBUS ON IMMIGRATION, TAXES, HEALTH CARE, NATIONAL SECURITY, AND MORE

COLUMBUS, OH – On Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m., constituents of Ohio’s 3rd, 12th, and 15th Congressional Districts will hold a non-partisan town hall meeting in Columbus to discuss a range of vital issues, including immigration, health care, taxes, national security, the Congressional investigations into Russian election interference, and more. A panel of experts will answer constituent questions, hear concerns, and offer insights on these issues. The event will be preceded and followed by an Activist Fair (4:30–5 p.m.; 6:30–7 p.m.) at which organizers will share skills and ideas for taking action. Organizers are also collecting items for Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry.

WHO: Constituents of Congressional Districts 3, 12, and 15

WHAT: Town hall meeting on vital issues such as immigration, health care, taxes, and national security

WHEN: Sunday, April 23, 5 p.m.

WHERE:

First Unitarian Universalist Church

93 W. Weisheimer Rd.

Columbus, OH 43214

