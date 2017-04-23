Kroger & The Matta Family Pledge Support of Delaware County Shelter

$100,000 Gift Will Help Fund Safe Haven for Survivors of Domestic Violence

WESTERVILLE (Nov. 22, 2016) — Kroger’s Columbus Division, along with the family of Ohio State University Men’s Basketball Coach Thad Matta, have pledged $100,000 to support the construction and operations of a shelter for those impacted by domestic violence in Delaware County. The shelter, under construction at 500 N. Liberty St. in Delaware, will be operated by Turning Point, which operates a similar shelter in Marion, Ohio.

Delaware County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, and the largest county in Ohio without a shelter to serve survivors of domestic abuse. Public Affairs Manager for Kroger’s Columbus Division Deborah Thompson said, “Kroger operates seven stores, and a distribution center within Delaware County, employing more than 2,000 people. The betterment of this area is a priority; Kroger understands the impact domestic violence can have on a person, a family, a community, and we are partnering with The Mattas to provide a much-needed resource in the county. This donation will give Kroger naming rights for the kitchen, which is appropriate, given Kroger’s mission to feed the human spirit.”

The United Way of Delaware County’s Women’s Leadership Network provided the initial investment necessary for the purchase of seven acres and three buildings that will be renovated to provide safe, suitable housing for up to 32 adults and children.

“As a resident of Delaware County and member of the Women’s Leadership Network, this mission is close to my heart,” said Barbara Matta. “Kroger has graciously contributed each year to our family’s charitable fund, for the next two years, that contribution will go directly to support the development of the shelter. Families in our county need this resource. More than a place to stay, this shelter will provide hope and a second chance to individuals in abusive relationships.”

Turning Point has raised nearly $900,000 toward the end goal of $2.3 million needed to open the shelter by fall of 2017. Those interested in making a contribution can do so by visiting Turning Point or United Way of Delaware County online.