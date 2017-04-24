Organizations seek grants from Community Enhancement Fund

The Delaware County Commissioners heard presentations from 15 organizations Monday (April 17) applying for grants from the Community Enhancement Fund.

Among those requests:

• Sean Miller, Delaware County’s Emergency Management Agency director, presented on the behalf of the Berlin, Sunbury, Trenton and Galena Fire District and Scioto Township Fire Department.

Miller said there 16 outdoor early warning sirens in Delaware County used for severe weather warnings. Fourteen of the sirens are synched-up with the EMA Center.

“There are still two that are independently-activated,” Miller said. “Those are in the the village of Ostrander and the village of Galena. Those are covered and activated by Scioto Township Fire Department and B.S.T. and G. Fire Department.”

Miller said the sirens are activated manually by the departments which sometimes requires leaving personnel behind. The proposal is to put the remaining two sirens on the same system as the other 14 so they can be activated from the EMA Center.

“This would be less of a burden for the fire departments,” Miller said. “The estimated cost of this project for the two total would be $4,200.”

• Chip Carpenterr, Hartford Fair, said each year there are 136 exhibitors who live in Delaware County totaling 510 entries. The last four years the Hartford Fair has been borrowed animal pens from the Delaware County Fair. However, this year they decided to purchase new pens.

“It’s $15,600 that these pens are going to cost,” Carpenterr said. “Any support you can give to that would be much appreciated.”

• Paul Huttlin, Recreation Unlimited in Ashley, said community improvement to him has always meant improving the campus.

“I came here today for $11,000 for accessible picnic tables,” he said. “We buy a lot of stuff that has accessibility, and I wish it was cheaper, but it is very expensive.”

• Jeff Dickinson, Stratford Ecological Center, asked commissioners for $9,000 to purchase a lawn mower for the center.

“It would save us $5,000 to $6,000 per year in hiring someone to do the mowing for us,” he said. “For $9,000, it puts us in the ballpark of a lower grade commercial to a higher grade residential.”

Other organizations that presented requests to commissioners:

• Arts Castle

• Central Ohio Symphony

• Delaware Speech and Hearing

• Delaware County Fair

• Delaware Historical Society

• Main Street Delaware

• People In Need

• Strand Theatre

• Lettuce Works

• Vietnam Veteran’s Chapter 1095

• Women’s City Club

A decision on the grant awards is expected no earlier than April 27.

D. Anthony Botkin

