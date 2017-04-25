Upcoming Work In Morrow County

The following work is planned in the Morrow County area on the specified dates and times. All work is weather dependent; it may be postponed or cancelled without prior notice.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 – FRIDAY, APRIL 28

State Route 314 – (NEW) SR 314 will be reduced to one lane of two-way traffic at Waterford Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for pavement repairs. Traffic will be maintained with ODOT flaggers.

MONDAY, MAY 1 – WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

State Route 314 – (NEW) SR 314 will be reduced to one lane of two-way traffic just north of Johnsville Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for pavement repairs. Traffic will be maintained with ODOT flaggers.

Ongoing Work

State Route 97 – SR 97 will be closed in both directions between at Bowers Road for culvert replacement. The detour will be SR 97 west to SR 314 south to US 42 north to SR 97 or reverse. Completion: May 1st at 5 p.m.

