FAIRtax advocate writes

Where to find “big” money

So President Trump, you are looking some really big $$$ (in the trillions) for the infrastructure, military and a wall. Here are some ideas.

$600 billion lost each year in federal tax evasion costing the average household $5,000 per year

$500 billion wasted annually to comply with federal taxes

Tax the $2 trillion dollar underground economy

Bring home some $5 to $10 trillion in capital held offshore

These funds are available due to an obsolete and inefficient tax code full of bad practices that favor those who can buy and sell tax favors. The opportunity to find and free up this money is to change the federal tax code with real/true tax reform per the FAIRtax bill HR 25/S 18.

Stop taxing business

When business is taxed the unintended consequence is higher prices that finally get paid by the final consumer as a “blindfold” hidden regressive sales tax. Let’s end these fake taxes on business that increase the price of Made in USA. The best border tax adjustment is no taxes on business. End using the tax code by lobbyists, special interests and politicians to pick winners and losers. End the IRS. The best solution is move the tax base from production to consumption with one simple progressive sales/consumption tax system with only one tax break, called the Prebate, that helps most the impoverished and lower income. The FAIRtax bill HR 25/S 18 will do this plus with companion legislation renew our lost Freedom, Liberty and Civil Rights with the repeal of the 16th Amendment that enables direct taxation. Learn more and join the real/true tax reform cause at bigsolution.org and #FAIRtax

From the inauguration address

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.” Inauguration address by Donald Trump.

The “best” way to return power to the people is to repeal the 16th Amendment with the FAIRtax bill HR 25/S 18. You see the 16th took Freedom, Liberty and Civil Rights from We the People and gave government huge new taxing power to directly tax us. Thus came the first legal income tax, the IRS, payroll taxes and tax withholding. The FAIRtax also offers solutions for more jobs, economic stimulus, end the IRS, no annual tax filing, less tax evasion, boarder neutral taxes, tax the underground economy and help most the impoverished and lower income with a one rate but progressive tax system. You control how much tax you pay and your effective tax rate. America will never be great again with taxes on income.

Paul Livingston

FAIRtax volunteer

Jacksonville, FL

