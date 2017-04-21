Americans Hope For Better Days

An old friend of mine died when she was about ninety years old. She lived alone. She didn’t have much but she was faithful in church and stayed busy. She was so fortunate in that she was never in the hospital for any length of time. Nobody had talked to her in a couple of days and a friend decided she had better go see about her. She was dead. She was sitting in her chair, the television was playing and she was surrounded with books and newspapers. She had passed on in the surroundings that were enjoyable and familiar to her.

This is all difficult stuff and I have dear family and friends very involved in the medical profession. I’m not pointing fingers at you. I’m pointing fingers at all of us. Fight for your loved ones and friends. Value, sustain and protect life as long as you can.

I don’t think you or any of us want to be held in this world helplessly tied to a ventilator and multiple devices. On the other hand, I don’t think any of us would mind being plugged up a while if in a couple of weeks we might rouse up and be able to spend a few more months or weeks with our family, eating ice cream or even watching Wheel of Fortune.

I have eulogized over 400 funerals. I’ve made thousands of hospital and nursing home visits. So many times I have witnessed exhausted families and tired, overworked and underpaid intensive care staff caring for a patient who required painstaking treatment and attention. It was at these moments that it seemed I would hear “We have tried and done all we can do.” Next, would come the onslaught of morphine shots that were supposedly for pain but in reality they were the death nail to the helpless person who was being exited from life.

It seems to me that doctors, hospital staff and nursing home staff get tired of some people and help them exit life. I realize you may yell that I’m wrong but I’m entitled to my opinion. Medical insurance doesn’t pay forever nor does it cover any and every kind of treatment and option to extend life. When the medical insurance is shaking its head “no” to further treatments then what happens? Is this when life really ends?

My wife’s grandfather was about to be released from the hospital and seemed to be feeling great. They decided to keep him and soon it seemed they pulled hospice in and he was dead in a couple of days. Please don’t hear me speaking against hospice. I know they do a wonderful job in many scenarios. Frequently, they appear to be called in too prematurely.

In 2002, a doctor said this concerning the illness of my first wife, “She has fought a hard battle we can let her go on. Or, we can try to do everything we can to extend her life.” I opted for the latter. They actually extended her life at least a couple of weeks and she had numerous good visits with her family and two adoring sons. I know we tried everything available to us to extend and save her life. Yet, I will never be free from the disappointment and pain that we could not cure her illness and save her.

I’ve assured my wife that I will do everything to save and preserve her life should she ever be in a life-and-death scenario. Should she ever be in a hospital hooked up to wires and on the verge of death, doctors and nurses do not have permission to start pulling plugs and rushing hospice into the room. She has assured me the same support. We realize that death will come to both of us and neither of us wants to linger in a vegetative state. Of course we don’t know what the scenario will be and no one does. We do believe we deserve every chance to pull through if it’s possible.

Americans hope for better days. We hope for fewer taxes instead of more taxes. We hope for better fiscal spending and less wasteful spending.

It would be nice if the very poor who are hurting could be helped until they are back on their feet. However the idea of delivering lifetime checks to adults who will not try to work has become a tiresome practice for many Americans.

Millions of Americans are addicted to their welfare and would rather hang on to the addiction of their welfare than go and find a paying a job. Welfare must become a temporary source of relief and not a lifestyle that’s passed on to future generations. Most Americans are willing to help anybody a couple of years but the time comes for change.

We all know of cases of long-term debilitation. America should help those who are blind, suffering with chronic diseases that keep them imprisoned in wheelchairs and other forms of diseases and handicaps that imprison people and prevent them from doing life and working like other Americans.

We have been flooded with immigrants in this country. We cannot continue receiving a hundred to hundred fifty thousand illegal immigrants pouring into this country. Regardless of how sorry you feel for the hurting people from other countries how many people can we absorb into our schools? How many can we absorb into our welfare system? How many Americans who have been here for years can afford to lose his or her job to someone who is willing to come and work for slave wages? How many refugees can we bring into our country?

Since the 1980 Refugee act, we have averaged 98,000 refugees per year. By the way, Senator Joe Biden was one of the sponsors and Delaware has taken in very few refugees.

Nine nonprofit organizations are making millions of dollars every year by bringing anybody they can into this country? They are the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Lutheran Immigrant Aid Society (LIRS), International Rescue Committee (IRC), World Relief Corporation, Immigrant and Refugee Services of America (IRSA), Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), Church World Service (CWS), Domestic and Foreign Missionary Service of the Episcopal Church of the USA, Ethiopian Community Development Center (ECDC). The money comes from the federal government or our pockets.

Below are some of the sources of income for Volags, the nine nonprofit organizations:

a. $1,850 per refugee (including children) from the State Department.

b. Up to $2,200 for each refugee by participating in a U.S. DHHS program known as Matching Grant. To get the $2,200, the Volag need only show it spent $200 and gave away $800 worth of donated clothes, furniture or cars.

c. The Volag pockets 25% of every transportation loan it collects from refugees it “sponsors.”

d. All Volag expenses and overhead in the Washington, DC HQ are paid by the U.S. government.

e. For their refugee programs, Volags collect money from all federal grant programs — “Marriage Initiative,” “Faith-based,” “Ownership Society,” etc., as well as from various state and local grants.

The program is so lucrative that in some towns the Catholic Church has lessened support for traditional charity works to put more effort into resettlement. It uses collection offerings to promote the refugee resettlement program. When you start multiplying Seventy thousand to a hundred thousand refugees times even just a $1,000 you come up with some nice profit. The Volags get millions of dollars of other support from foundations and other nonprofits and a lot of community volunteers who help them with assimilating the refugees into their community.

The nonprofit agencies only have to spend four months with the refugee until they are free to be anywhere in the United States doing whatever they want to do. The refugee program is a multi million-dollar moneymaker to these nine nonprofits. The Catholic Charities group is the largest group and surprisingly they have been bringing in thousands of Muslims who in turn have been buying their old churches and turning them into mosques.

So let’s get this straight: Our federal tax dollars are funneled into the Catholic charity, a Lutheran charity and seven other charities. This money is supposed to be used to bring seventy to a hundred thousand refugees to America. This number changes year to year. These people come from all parts of the world.

Refugee access to welfare on the same basis as a U.S. citizen has made the program a global magnet. The federal programs available to them include:

∙ Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) formerly known as AFDC

∙ Medicaid

∙ Food Stamps

∙ Public Housing

∙ Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

∙ Social Security Disability Insurance

∙ Administration on Developmental Disabilities (ADD) (direct services only)

∙ Child Care and Development Fund

∙ Independent Living Program

∙ Job Opportunities for Low Income Individuals (JOLI)

∙ Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

∙ Postsecondary Education Loans and Grants

∙ Refugee Assistance Programs

∙ Title IV Foster Care and Adoption Assistance Payments (if parents are qualified immigrants – refugees, asylees, etc.)

∙ Title XX Social Services Block Grant Funds

The numbers of people coming to your state are not exactly proportionately. As I said earlier Delaware, where Joe Biden lives, receives hardly any refugees. Other states like Florida, New York, Texas, Maryland and Kentucky have been bombarded with refugees. How many thousands can any one city and state take on? We are talking about year after year thousands of people being transplanted to your town, your subdivision. Since 1980 with the act we have taken in over three million refugees. The additional cost to the welfare system is between $10-20 billion. There must be major curtailing of this program until we can get this nation on its feet.

Americans are hoping that Congress and our new President Trump will help us. Will jobs really come back to America? Will Congress really cut the corporate tax rate and make it more affordable for corporations to operate in this country? We need jobs. Our children are graduating high school and college every year. They want to move on with their lives and have a life. We need to help them.

Our Veterans struggle with employment, housing and medical care while we bring in 70,000 refugees and treat them better than our Veterans.

Our military is surviving in old beat-up barracks. They often do not even have air conditioning in the summer and have old decrepit furnace systems in the winter. They are driving old equipment that mechanics work on every day to keep running. Over the years our government has lessened the numbers of our servicemen and women making it more difficult for soldiers to advance having to leave the military because they could not promote. It’s time our government brought our military out of the doldrums of despair and made it once again the shining star of the world.

America’s high school students should have access to community colleges and we should keep them as cheap as possible. Every kid in America should have an opportunity to go to college. Our country may not be able to offer community college for free but it needs to be as close to free as we can make it. Professors have to be paid and buildings built but let’s keep both within reason and we can make college accessible for all.

There is a lot of worry and fear in America these days. Will Congress cut the Social Security checks of aged America? Are we safe as there are more and more random acts of violence? Congress and President Trump are wrestling verbally, tweeting, debating and voting about our future. Americans can make phone calls and write emails and letters to our leaders in Washington. We can protest and organize in our own communities to work for change.

We can only hope our elected leaders will work to help this nation and preserve an America that our grandchildren might wake up to enjoy.

Thanks to refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com for their statistics and information.

Glenn Mollette is a syndicated columnist and author of eleven books. He is read in all fifty states. Visit www.glennmollette.com. Contact him at [email protected] Like his facebook page at www.facebook.com/glennmollette

