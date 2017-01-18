U. S. Congressman Pat Tiberi (R-OH), chairman-designate of the Joint Economic Committee, issued the following statement regarding the employment report for December 2016 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, on Jan. 6, 2017:

“The low unemployment rate and the positive jobs gain is welcome news; however, far too many workers have been left behind by President Obama’s failed policies. I’ve heard first-hand from Ohio business owners and employers across the country that the outdated tax code and crippling regulations have limited their ability to create jobs, causing many Americans to simply give up looking for work. As a result, the workforce participation rate remains at a rate not seen in nearly four decades. The new Congress and the new administration will work to accelerate job growth by cutting government mandates and overhauling our tax code to help sidelined workers get back to work and to get our economy growing more rapidly.”

“I will be the greatest job president God has ever created.” — President-elect Donald J. Trump, press conference, Jan. 11, 2017.

“The utter contempt with which privileged Eastern liberals such as myself discuss red-state, gun-country, working-class America as ridiculous and morons and rubes is largely responsible for the up-swell of rage and contempt and desire to pull down the temple that we’re seeing now.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in gun-country, God-fearing America. There are a hell of a lot of nice people out there, who are doing what everyone else in this world is trying to do: the best they can to get by, and take care of themselves and the people they love. When we deny them their basic humanity and legitimacy of their views, however different they may be than ours, when we mock them at every turn, and treat them with contempt, we do no one any good.

“It doesn’t change anyone’s opinions. It only solidifies them, and makes things worse for all of us. We should be breaking bread with each other, and finding common ground whenever possible. I fear that is not at all what we’ve done.”

— CNN host Anthony Bourdain, in a Dec. 20 interview with Reason magazine, quoted in a Washington Post article by Amy B. Wang, Dec. 31, 2016.