Big Walnut High School Varsity Sports

Staff Report

Girls Soccer

Big Walnut vs. Thomas Worthington High School 9/8/2016

Final Score: Big Walnut 0 Thomas Worthington 3

Goals Scored: Big Walnut – Zero Thomas Worthington: 3 – G. DeLuca (1), B. Beatty (1), A. Steele (1)

Goal Saved : Big Walnut Goalie Jordan Foxworthy 8 saves, Thomas Worthington Goalie-M. Gussler 5 saves

Big Walnut vs. Westerville Central High School 9/6/2016

Final Score: Big Walnut 0 Westerville Central 2

Goals Scored: Big Walnut – Zero, Westerville Central: 2 – M. Seabury (1), M. White (1)

Goal Saved : Big Walnut Goalie Jordan Foxworthy 5 saves, Westerville Central Goalie-A. Kellum 2 saves

Girls Tennis

Groveport at Big Walnut 9/8/16

1s: Macie Kercsmar (BW) def. Aleah Brown: 6-1, 6-0

2s: Lindsay Hill (BW) def. Deonia Coleman: 6-1, 6-0

3s: Lexie Kirkpatrick (BW) def. Anahi Herrera: 6-0, 6-0

1D: Katie Germann / Kayleigh Cummins (BW) def. default

2D: Anna Faust / Maria Boyer (BW) def. default

BW 5 Groveport 0

BW Season Record: 7-4 (4-1 OCC)

Big Walnut at Worthington Kilbourne 9/7/16

1s: Macie Kercsmar (BW) def. Hannah Kerns: 6-0, 6-1

2s: Lindsay Hill (BW) def. Lauren Thomas: 7-5, 6-3

3s: Hannah Lindaman (WK) def. Lexie Kirkpatrick: 6-4, 6-2

1D: Katie Germann / Kayleigh Cummins (BW) def. Chyna Morris / Antonia Zouridakis: 6-3, 6-1

2D: Maria Boyer / Anna Faust (BW) def. Chloe Howard / Libby Costella: 6-1, 6-1

BW. 4. WK 1

BW Season Record: 6-4 (3-1 OCC)

Big Walnut at Franklin Heights 9/6/16

1s: Macie Kercsmar def. E. Mathews: 6-0, 6-0

2s: Elisabeth Yuhas def. K. Mohamed: 6-0, 6-0

3s: Allyson Stevens def. Default

1d: Maria Boyer / Anna Faust def. M. Ristor / B. Fofana: 6-1, 6-0

2d: Jordan Cholley / Hannah Kaiser def. Default

BW 5 FH 0

BW Season Record: 5-4 (3-1 OCC)

Big Walnut High School Varsity Sports

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the BWHS Athletic Department and the coaches.

Information for this story was provided by the BWHS Athletic Department and the coaches.

