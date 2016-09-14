Girls Soccer
Big Walnut vs. Thomas Worthington High School 9/8/2016
Final Score: Big Walnut 0 Thomas Worthington 3
Goals Scored: Big Walnut – Zero Thomas Worthington: 3 – G. DeLuca (1), B. Beatty (1), A. Steele (1)
Goal Saved : Big Walnut Goalie Jordan Foxworthy 8 saves, Thomas Worthington Goalie-M. Gussler 5 saves
Big Walnut vs. Westerville Central High School 9/6/2016
Final Score: Big Walnut 0 Westerville Central 2
Goals Scored: Big Walnut – Zero, Westerville Central: 2 – M. Seabury (1), M. White (1)
Goal Saved : Big Walnut Goalie Jordan Foxworthy 5 saves, Westerville Central Goalie-A. Kellum 2 saves
Girls Tennis
Groveport at Big Walnut 9/8/16
1s: Macie Kercsmar (BW) def. Aleah Brown: 6-1, 6-0
2s: Lindsay Hill (BW) def. Deonia Coleman: 6-1, 6-0
3s: Lexie Kirkpatrick (BW) def. Anahi Herrera: 6-0, 6-0
1D: Katie Germann / Kayleigh Cummins (BW) def. default
2D: Anna Faust / Maria Boyer (BW) def. default
BW 5 Groveport 0
BW Season Record: 7-4 (4-1 OCC)
Big Walnut at Worthington Kilbourne 9/7/16
1s: Macie Kercsmar (BW) def. Hannah Kerns: 6-0, 6-1
2s: Lindsay Hill (BW) def. Lauren Thomas: 7-5, 6-3
3s: Hannah Lindaman (WK) def. Lexie Kirkpatrick: 6-4, 6-2
1D: Katie Germann / Kayleigh Cummins (BW) def. Chyna Morris / Antonia Zouridakis: 6-3, 6-1
2D: Maria Boyer / Anna Faust (BW) def. Chloe Howard / Libby Costella: 6-1, 6-1
BW. 4. WK 1
BW Season Record: 6-4 (3-1 OCC)
Big Walnut at Franklin Heights 9/6/16
1s: Macie Kercsmar def. E. Mathews: 6-0, 6-0
2s: Elisabeth Yuhas def. K. Mohamed: 6-0, 6-0
3s: Allyson Stevens def. Default
1d: Maria Boyer / Anna Faust def. M. Ristor / B. Fofana: 6-1, 6-0
2d: Jordan Cholley / Hannah Kaiser def. Default
BW 5 FH 0
BW Season Record: 5-4 (3-1 OCC)
Information for this story was provided by the BWHS Athletic Department and the coaches.