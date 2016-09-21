Athletics Update

Cross Country

Newark Invitational Saturday 9/17

Boys finished 3rd out of 14 teams.

Top Big Walnut finisher was Will Heffner, 10th place in a time of 17:59

Girls finished 2nd out of 14 teams

Top Big Walnut girl was Colbi Borland, 2nd place , 20:40.

Boys finished 27th out of 32 at Watkins Invitational, 9/10/16.

Girls finished 16th.

Top Big Walnut boy was Will Heffner , 97th in a time of 18:17,

Top girl was Colbi Borland, 14th with a 20:09.

Girls Soccer

BWHS vs. Bexley High School 9/17/2016

Final Score: Big Walnut 1 Bexley 0

Goals Scored: Big Walnut – 1 Boehm (1) Bexley 0

Goal Saved : Big Walnut Goalie Jordan Foxworthy 7 saves, Bexley Goalie-R. Russo 8 saves

Big Walnut Girls Soccer vs Canal Winchester High School 9/13/2016 Stats

Final Score: Big Walnut 1 Canal Winchester 1

Goals Scored: Big Walnut – 1- Boehm (1) Canal Winchester: 1- Edwards (1), B. Beatty

Goal Saved : Big Walnut Goalie Jordan Foxworthy 9 saves, Canal Winchester Goalie-A. Reher 5 saves

Girls Tennis

Watkins Memorial @ Big Walnut 9/19/16

1s. Kelly Wright (WM) def. Macie Kercsmar: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

2s: Lindsay Hill (BW) def. Maddi Burris: 6-1, 6-0

3s: Lexie Kirkpatrick (BW) def. Caitlyn Dean: 6-2, 6-4

1D: Aubree Fletcher / Journey KIssell (WM) def. Katie Germann / Kayleigh Cummins: 7-6, 1-6, 6-2

2D: Dollan Hellwagon / Amy Wright (WM) def. Anna Faust / Maria Boyer: 4-6, 6-4, 6-0

WM 3 BW 2

BW Season Record: 8-7 (5-1 2nd OCC)

Thomas Worthington @ Big Walnut 9/13/16

1s: Sarina Xie (TW) def. Macie Kercsmar: 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

2s: Grace Najmulski (TW) def. Lindsay Hill: 6-0, 6-0

3s: Montana Siddle (TW) def. Lexie Kirkpatrick: 6-1, 6-2

1D: Katie Germann / Kayleigh Cummins (BW) def. Ellie Brown / Xiaoya Zhang: 6-2, 6-3

2D: Jasmine Tan / Olivia Burrier (TW) def. Maria Boyer / Anna Faust: 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

TW 4 BW 1

BW Season Record: 8-5

Big Walnut @ Marion Harding (9-12-16)

1s: Macie Kercsmar (BW) def. Maggie Pitts: 6-1, 6-1

2s: Allison Russell (MH) def. Lindsay Hill: 6-1, 4-6, 7-5

3s: Lexie Kirkpatrick (BW) def. Hunter Stoneburner: 6-0, 6-1

1D: Sidney Street / Madison Randolph (MH) def. Kayleigh Cummins / Maria Boyer: 6-2, 6-2

2D: Anna Faust / Elisabeth Yuhas (BW) def. Michelle Flock / Madelyn Predmore: 6-2, 7-6

BW 3 MH 2

BW Season Record: 8-4

Varsity Team Updates:

Football —- (H) Westerville South Friday 9/23 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer —- (A) New Albany Tuesday 9/20 and (H) Thursday 9/22 Mount Vernon 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer —- Record 4-3-1 (H) New Albany Tuesday 9/20

Volleyball —- (A) Groveport Tuesday 9/20, (H) Upper Arlington Wednesday 9/21, (A) Canal Winchester 9/22 7 p.m.

Cross Country —- (A) Pickerington Saturday 9/24

Girls Tennis Record —- 8-6 (A) Westerville North Tuesday 9/20

Boys Golf —- Eagle Cup Wednesday 9/21 Big Walnut finished second in the OCC with a 16-4 record.

Girls Golf —- Thursday 9/22 vs. Licking Hts. (H) Bent Tree

Upcoming Dates:

Homecoming Game – Friday 9/23 vs. Westerville South

Homecoming Parade – Friday 9/23

Homecoming Dance – Saturday 9/24 8 p.m.

Hall of Fame Game – Friday 9/30 vs. Newark

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BWBV.Golf_.jpg Chase Geddis #7 controls the ball against Canal Winchester in a Boys’ Soccer game. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BWBS.91316.09.a.jpg Chase Geddis #7 controls the ball against Canal Winchester in a Boys’ Soccer game.

Big Walnut High School Varsity Sports

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the BWHS Athletic Department and the coaches.

Information for this story was provided by the BWHS Athletic Department and the coaches.