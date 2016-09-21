Athletics Update

Cross Country
Newark Invitational Saturday 9/17
Boys finished 3rd out of 14 teams.
Top Big Walnut finisher was Will Heffner, 10th place in a time of 17:59
Girls finished 2nd out of 14 teams
Top Big Walnut girl was Colbi Borland, 2nd place , 20:40.
Boys finished 27th out of 32 at Watkins Invitational, 9/10/16.
Girls finished 16th.
Top Big Walnut boy was Will Heffner , 97th in a time of 18:17,
Top girl was Colbi Borland, 14th with a 20:09.
Girls Soccer
BWHS vs. Bexley High School 9/17/2016
Final Score: Big Walnut 1 Bexley 0
Goals Scored: Big Walnut – 1 Boehm (1) Bexley 0
Goal Saved : Big Walnut Goalie Jordan Foxworthy 7 saves, Bexley Goalie-R. Russo 8 saves
Big Walnut Girls Soccer vs Canal Winchester High School 9/13/2016 Stats
Final Score: Big Walnut 1 Canal Winchester 1
Goals Scored: Big Walnut – 1- Boehm (1) Canal Winchester: 1- Edwards (1), B. Beatty
Goal Saved : Big Walnut Goalie Jordan Foxworthy 9 saves, Canal Winchester Goalie-A. Reher 5 saves
Girls Tennis
Watkins Memorial @ Big Walnut 9/19/16
1s. Kelly Wright (WM) def. Macie Kercsmar: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
2s: Lindsay Hill (BW) def. Maddi Burris: 6-1, 6-0
3s: Lexie Kirkpatrick (BW) def. Caitlyn Dean: 6-2, 6-4
1D: Aubree Fletcher / Journey KIssell (WM) def. Katie Germann / Kayleigh Cummins: 7-6, 1-6, 6-2
2D: Dollan Hellwagon / Amy Wright (WM) def. Anna Faust / Maria Boyer: 4-6, 6-4, 6-0
WM 3 BW 2
BW Season Record: 8-7 (5-1 2nd OCC)
Thomas Worthington @ Big Walnut 9/13/16
1s: Sarina Xie (TW) def. Macie Kercsmar: 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
2s: Grace Najmulski (TW) def. Lindsay Hill: 6-0, 6-0
3s: Montana Siddle (TW) def. Lexie Kirkpatrick: 6-1, 6-2
1D: Katie Germann / Kayleigh Cummins (BW) def. Ellie Brown / Xiaoya Zhang: 6-2, 6-3
2D: Jasmine Tan / Olivia Burrier (TW) def. Maria Boyer / Anna Faust: 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
TW 4 BW 1
BW Season Record: 8-5
Big Walnut @ Marion Harding (9-12-16)
1s: Macie Kercsmar (BW) def. Maggie Pitts: 6-1, 6-1
2s: Allison Russell (MH) def. Lindsay Hill: 6-1, 4-6, 7-5
3s: Lexie Kirkpatrick (BW) def. Hunter Stoneburner: 6-0, 6-1
1D: Sidney Street / Madison Randolph (MH) def. Kayleigh Cummins / Maria Boyer: 6-2, 6-2
2D: Anna Faust / Elisabeth Yuhas (BW) def. Michelle Flock / Madelyn Predmore: 6-2, 7-6
BW 3 MH 2
BW Season Record: 8-4
Varsity Team Updates:
Football —- (H) Westerville South Friday 9/23 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer —- (A) New Albany Tuesday 9/20 and (H) Thursday 9/22 Mount Vernon 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer —- Record 4-3-1 (H) New Albany Tuesday 9/20
Volleyball —- (A) Groveport Tuesday 9/20, (H) Upper Arlington Wednesday 9/21, (A) Canal Winchester 9/22 7 p.m.
Cross Country —- (A) Pickerington Saturday 9/24
Girls Tennis Record —- 8-6 (A) Westerville North Tuesday 9/20
Boys Golf —- Eagle Cup Wednesday 9/21 Big Walnut finished second in the OCC with a 16-4 record.
Girls Golf —- Thursday 9/22 vs. Licking Hts. (H) Bent Tree
Upcoming Dates:
Homecoming Game – Friday 9/23 vs. Westerville South
Homecoming Parade – Friday 9/23
Homecoming Dance – Saturday 9/24 8 p.m.
Hall of Fame Game – Friday 9/30 vs. Newark
Information for this story was provided by the BWHS Athletic Department and the coaches.