NFL teams carry OHFM flags

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns honored the memory of 9/11 and Ohio’s fallen service members by carrying flags from the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorials (OFHM) in Sunbury at their scheduled NFL games on Sept. 11. OFHM is a statewide Memorial honoring all 284 Ohio personnel killed in the War on Terrorism.

At the Bengals-Jets game, the flag was carried by Bengals Linebacker Rey Maualuga. At the Browns-Eagles game, the flag was carried by nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas, who is highly involved in the Browns’ military appreciation efforts and also embarked on a week-long visit to U.S. troops at military bases throughout Southwest Asia as part of the NFL-USO program during the 2010 off-season.

“The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals recognize that today is about more than just football. It’s also a time to remember the anniversary of 9/11 and the many Ohioans who have sacrificed so dearly since that momentous event,” said Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial President and Gold Star family member Jim Bernholtz. “We thank the Browns and Bengals for helping to honor our fallen service members.”

“We are fortunate to honor and work with local servicemen and servicewomen throughout the year and greatly appreciate all that they do for our country,” said director of community relations Jenner Tekancic. “This is a special moment for us to pay tribute to the Ohio men and women who have sacrificed for our nation, as well as the first responders, families and all individuals across our country who were so significantly impacted on 9/11.”

“It is an honor to recognize Ohio’s fallen service members as we open our season in New York on 9/11,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “Carrying a flag onto the field is a symbol of our team’s patriotism as we reflect on the lives that were lost.”

The Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial was established in 2005 by local Veterans, Gold Star families, and other Patriotic Ohioans who had a vision to build a beautiful tribute to all of the men and women in uniform from Ohio that have made the ultimate sacrifice defending our Country in the Global War on Terrorism since September 11, 2001.

The Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial is located in Sunbury, and is recognized by Ohio House Resolution 30 as a statewide Memorial honoring all Ohio military personnel killed in the War on Terrorism. The organization interacts with Gold Star families and works to educate Ohioans on the sacrifice and stories of the state’s fallen heroes.

For more information, please visit: www.ohiofallenheroes.org.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_nfl.jpg

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial.

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial.