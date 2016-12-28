Don’t Kick-Off The New Year With Ticket Scams

Every year the Better Business Bureau gets reports of fake tickets, ticket scams, or money that is sent for tickets that never come.

This New Year’s Eve, fans will tune in from their couches to watch The Ohio State Buckeyes take on Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Some Buckeyes may even travel to the game to be closer to the action. Better Business Bureau wants anyone interested in attending the game to be cautious when purchasing tickets.

In November, a student from Mechanicsburg reported to BBB that she paid $345 for tickets to the OSU vs Michigan game. She originally saw the tickets on Craigslist and purchased them with MoneyPak, a prepaid credit card. She never received the tickets, and did not get her money back.

Scammers will sell tickets online or outside of stadiums for prices significantly lower than the usual price of tickets. The tickets can be created by the scammers using pictures online, making them look like the real deal. If an excited fan posts a picture of a recently bought ticket online, a scammer can easily take the image and the bar code to use for themselves.

It can be difficult to decipher which tickets are authentic or fake since scammers are often very tech-savvy. Fake tickets are often even complete with authorized ticket vendor logos and bar codes.

BBB offers the following advice for Buckeye fans interested in Fiesta Bowl tickets:

· Be wary of purchasing tickets from anyone on the street. If the tickets end up being fake, then the seller will be long gone with your money.

· Before buying tickets online, research the site. Check bbb.org or do a general search. Make sure the information and reviews are recent, because scammers can hack old accounts and sell from them.

· Be cautious when buying tickets from third party websites. The vendor could be anyone, and you are unable to see the tickets before purchasing.

· Don’t pay for tickets with cash, wire-transfer, or through prepaid money cards including iTunes gift cards. If the tickets are counterfeit, then there will be no way to get your money back. Any seller asking for payment through gift cards is a red flag.

· If an online seller is pressuring you to pay money immediately, it’s most likely a scam. If a high-pressure situation does not feel right, then it probably isn’t.

· Make sure you have contact information for the seller. When you ask questions, the seller should be transparent.

· Don’t post pictures of recently bought tickets on social media. Scammers can steal and replicate the information, and consumers won’t even know their ticket bar code has already been scanned until they go to enter the venue.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_scamalert-1.jpg

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by BBB.

