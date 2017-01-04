Lacrosse becomes spring sport

Big Walnut Lacrosse will become a Big Walnut High School sport beginning in the Spring of 2018 with the addition of two more paid coaches for the Spring of 2017.

Big Walnut High School Lacrosse currently operates as a school-sponsored sport which is a partnership between the Big Walnut Lacrosse Association and Big Walnut Local Schools.

In a letter dated Dec. 19, Athletic Director Brian Shelton wrote:

“It is with great excitement that we are continuing our partnership with the Big Walnut Lacrosse Association by announcing the addition of two paid Lacrosse coaches at the HS level for the 2016/17 season.

“The Big Walnut Lacrosse Association will reduce the Lacrosse high school participation fee from $325 to $250 for the 2016/17 season in exchange for the additional coaches paid by the Big Walnut Local School District.

“This brings the total of paid coaches at the HS level up to four with two head coaches being added in the 2015/16 season.

“OHSAA has multiple sports that are not 100% full school sports at Big Walnut including Hockey, Field Hockey and Lacrosse. OHSAA has approved lacrosse as a sport beginning with the 2016/17 season.

“OHSAA is now the governing body of HS lacrosse in the State of Ohio. This does not indicate that all school districts must adopt lacrosse as a school sport immediately. Schools must continue to evaluate the feasibility of taking on additional sports within participation and financial constraints.

“It is our intent to announce Big Walnut High School Lacrosse will become a 100% full school sport for the 2017/18 season. Big Walnut Middle School Lacrosse will continue to be evaluated each year during the supplemental review process.”

