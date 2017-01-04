Jr. Cheer Camp Jan. 8

Please join us on Sunday, January 8 for a Junior Cheer Camp hosted by the Big Walnut Cheerleaders. The participants will be taught a cheer, sideline, and dance to be performed before the Varsity basketball game on Friday, January 13.

Participants are to arrive at 6:30 pm on Friday, January 13, report to the high school aux gym dressed, ready to stretch and perform.

Participants will get into the game free, and any parents and siblings will need to pay for a ticket at the gate.

Bring a water bottle to camp, wear comfortable tennis shoes, t-shirt and shorts, and hair up in a ponytail. Cost of camp includes a t-shirt and hair ribbon!

All proceeds benefit the BWHS Cheer Program.

