Scotties sink Eagles

The Tri-Valley girls basketball team used a 22-3 run in the second half to take the lead and blow it open in a 54-43 victory at Big Walnut in non-league action Dec. 27 in Sunbury.

The Scotties scored 22 of their 26 second-half points at the foul line, taking advantage of 19 Big Walnut fouls.

“We put them on the foul line 21 times in the fourth quarter alone,” BW coach Steve Palmer said. “You’re not going to win games like that.”

Alivia Bash finished with a game-high 18 points, going 9-for-12 from the foul line, all in the second half. She also had five rebounds and a pair of steals.

“Hats off to her – she made good plays,” Palmer said. “The only way we could stop her was foul her.”

Bash gave the Scotties (5-4) a 31-30 lead with 1:50 left in the third quarter with a free throw after Alysa Edwards-Frick knocked down a pair to tie it at 30-30, which started a 9-0 run down the stretch in the third quarter.

Edwards-Frick finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks and Gabee Bryan added 10 points and six boards for the Scotties.

Taryn Hammond tied the game 28-28 with a three-pointer off a Katie Cochran assist and then knocked down a pair of free throws with 4:41 left in the third to give BW the lead after it had trailed 28-25 at the break.

Hammond led BW with 14 points to go with seven rebounds. Kelly Kreager had 10 points and three steals and Cochran added six points, nine rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass, and a pair of blocks.

“I thought Katie Cochran played a heck of a game for us,” Palmer said. “She had a lot of rebounds for us. I thought she got her hands on a lot of loose balls, tipped shots (and) altered shots. Unfortunately for us, I don’t think many kids for us matched her intensity.”

Katie Neff beat the third-quarter buzzer with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 37-33, but Tri-Valley scored the first 13 points of the final period – all from the foul line. Hammond hit a pair of threes and Neff added another to account for BW’s scoring in the final frame.

The Eagles (4-4) used an 8-0 run to take an 8-2 lead early in the first quarter thanks to threes by Cochran and Hammond sandwiched around a Kreager basket.

Erin Boehm ballooned the lead to nine by converting a three-point play before Tri-Valley closed to 15-11 on a Lauren King three and an Edward-Frick put-back at the end of the first quarter.

Bash gave the Scotties the lead again at 20-19 with a three-pointer with 4:46 left in the half.

BW is back in action when it hosts Centerburg in non-league action Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

Orange 54, Teays Valley 35

The Pioneers started well and finished strong en route to a lopsided non-league win over the Vikings Dec. 27.

Orange jumped out to a 23-9 first-quarter lead to set the tone. After a competitive middle two quarters, the Pioneers sealed the deal with a 16-6 fourth.

Schae Lilley led the way with 20 points while Hannah Sargent chipped in 10.

Reagan Willingham led Teays Valley with 12 points in the setback.

Hartley 55, Buckeye Valley 50

Buckeye Valley battled, but found hoops hard to come by during a Dec. 29 non-league loss to Hartley.

The Barons made just 12 shots all night, half coming from Logan Hatcher and Tess Hughes, who finished with a combined 15 points in the setback. Hatcher finished with nine points to go with a game-high eight rebounds.

The Hawks, meanwhile, had four players score nine or more points.

Big Walnut’s Kelly Kreager (23) takes a shot over a Tri-Valley defender during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Sunbury. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BWGB.122716.01.a.jpg Big Walnut’s Kelly Kreager (23) takes a shot over a Tri-Valley defender during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Sunbury.

Make 22 free throws in 2nd half

By Michael Rich mrichdelgazette@gmail.com

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichdelgazette.

