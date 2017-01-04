Preservation Parks briefs

Thursday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. Homeschool Adventures: Frosty Flight. Swoop into the woods for an evening owl foray. Warm up by the fire while learning about owl adaptations, and then venture into the woods to search for these amazing birds of prey. Free; ages 6-12, accompanied by an adult. Emily Traphagen Park, 5094 Seldom Seen Road.

Registration is being taken now for the following programs. Visit www.preservationparks.com, and click on the Registration button on the home page.

· Tuesday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Preschool Park Pals: Hooty Tooty. Fly in to the Visitor Center for a program all about owls. Touch feathers, examine an owl pellet and make a cool owl craft. Ages 4-5, accompanied by an adult. Free; register by Jan. 3. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.

· Monday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. School’s Out Adventures: Mammal Mayhem. It’s utter mammal pandemonium! Go in search of wild animal tracks, examine their skulls and bones, and meet live animals from the Ohio Wildlife Center. Ages 8-9. $30 fee; register by Jan. 9. Deer Haven Park.

· Thursday, Jan. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Nest Boxes in Your Backyard. Local conservationists Paula Ziebarth and Dick Tuttle will demonstrate how to attract cavity-nesting birds to your backyard, and now to care for and monitor and boxes. All ages. Free; register by Jan. 10. Deer Haven Park.

· Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-noon. Native American Flute Class. Learn flute history, is its importance in Native American culture, and the basics of the instrument. Class fee is $75, which covers a walnut White Tail Hawk flute, class instruction, and an instructional DVD. Ages 12 and older; register by Jan. 7. Shale Hollow Park, 6320 Artesian Run, Lewis Center.

· Sunday, Jan. 29, 1 p.m. Make It, Take It: Terrarium. See how layers of rocks, charcoal, and soil help create a beautiful and successful terrarium. $20 materials fee. Ages 7 and older; register by Jan. 22. Deer Haven Park.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_preservation-parks.jpg

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Preservation Parks.

Information for this story was provided by Preservation Parks.