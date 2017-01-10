Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1

COLUMBUS — Nick Foligno scored 2:33 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.
The Flyers’ Brayden Schenn had tied it with 17 seconds left to send the game into the extra period.
Foligno then lifted a shot over Philadelphia goalie Steve Mason’s shoulder to get the win for the Blue Jackets, their first since a 16-game winning streak ended with two straight losses.
David Savard also scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves. The win kept Columbus atop the division with a three-point lead over Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers.
The Jackets played at Carolina Jan. 10, as The News went to press.
Information for this story was provided by Associated Press.