Take a hike — at a state park

With New Year’s resolutions abounding, there are plenty of opportunities to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors with free admission at Ohio’s 74 state parks. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has several New Year’s Day hikes scheduled and plenty of activities planned throughout the month of January. For a full list, visit our website at parks.ohiodnr.gov/calendar.

Getting outdoors is an ideal way to relieve stress and boost mood levels. The new Explore Ohio initiative is aimed at encouraging people to exercise outdoors and become healthier in the process, which lines up with New Year’s resolutions made by many Ohio residents for 2017. Participants can track their miles, share their photos and create friends groups on the Explore Ohio website at ExploreOh.com. Whether people are running, hiking, biking, climbing, walking or paddling, Ohioans can keep track of their progress at ExploreOh.com and share their adventures on social media using #ExploreOhio.

