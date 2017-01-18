Sunbury female wins contest

Wish you could shoot like a girl? That’s what all the guys are wishing after Sarah (Sage Chick) Harp of Sunbury, topped the Mideast Regional “Guns of August” cowboy action shooting competition.

The three-day event took place at the Middletown Sportsmen’s Club in Middletown, Ohio, August 11-13, 2016. Over 150 competitors from as far away as Australia competed for the top-over-all spot. Sarah has dominated the women’s category for a decade and for the last seven years she has placed among the top ten over-all shooters. Sarah is also the reigning Ohio State Champion and has previously won championships on the National and World levels. Other Delaware County participants were Seth Newell, Rich Newell, Bret Dennis, Angie Green, Beth Harp and Rod Harp. Sarah, Angie, Beth and Rod all shot a clean match, not missing any of the nearly 300 targets.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_400_map_of_delaware_county-1.jpg