Wollam to enter Hall of Fame

Martin “Marty” Wollam, one of the top trainers in the state of Ohio, has been elected as the newest member of the Ohio Harness Racing Hall of Fame. He was elected by a vote of the Ohio chapter of the U.S. Harness Writers Association.

Wollam, 67, has amassed 1,783 training wins, winning 12 Ohio Sire Stakes Championships with such standouts as Full Count, Count Me In, Doink N Doni, Contessa Leigh and Neely’s Messenger. He also campaigned Striking Sahbra, the 2008 inductee into the Ohio Horse Hall of Fame, and Caviar Forthe Lady, a Pennsylvania Sire Stake champion and winner of $567,306. As a driver, Wollam made 1,139 trips to the winner’s circle.

A resident of Vienna, Ohio, Wollam was selected as a 2011 Wall of Fame honoree by his home track, Northfield Park.

Wollam was honored at the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association banquet in Worthington, Ohio, on Saturday, January 21.

For more information on the OHHA, please visit ohha.com or call 800-353-6442.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WoolamMarty-EHK_2608.jpg

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Jay Wolf.

Information for this story was provided by Jay Wolf.