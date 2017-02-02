Clijsters, Roddick joining International Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, R.I. — Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Both were briefly ranked No. 1 and won the U.S. Open.

Clijsters, a Belgian, won a total of four Grand Slam singles titles — the U.S. Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010, and the Australian Open in 2011 — along with two major doubles titles.

Roddick’s 2003 U.S. Open championship makes him the most recent American man to win a Grand Slam singles trophy.

Also in the Class of 2017 announced by the hall on Monday: wheelchair tennis player Monique Kalkman-van den Bosch, tennis historian and journalist Steve Flink, and the late instructor Vic Braden.

Roddick, Kalkman-van den Bosch and Flink were scheduled to participate in a ceremony at the Australian Open.

The full class will be inducted at the hall on July 22.

In this Jan. 30, 2011, file photo, Belgium’s Kim Clijsters poses for photographers with her Australian Open trophy at Melbourne’s Brighton Beach, Australia. Clijsters and Andy Roddick have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_AP-Kim-Clijsters.jpg In this Jan. 30, 2011, file photo, Belgium’s Kim Clijsters poses for photographers with her Australian Open trophy at Melbourne’s Brighton Beach, Australia. Clijsters and Andy Roddick have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Associated Press.

