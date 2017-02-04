Lady Eagles lose to Indians

Big Walnut freshman post Abby Facemyer (34) goes up for a short jumper over Canal Winchester’s senior guard Kiana Brooks during the second quarter of last Friday evening’s (Jan. 27) girls varsity basketball game at Big Walnut High School. The Lady Eagles went into the locker room ahead 31-29 at the half, but the Canal Winchester Indians regrouped for a strong second half and won the game 65-54.

Big Walnut freshman post Abby Facemyer (34) goes up for a short jumper over Canal Winchester’s senior guard Kiana Brooks during the second quarter of last Friday evening’s (Jan. 27) girls varsity basketball game at Big Walnut High School. The Lady Eagles went into the locker room ahead 31-29 at the half, but the Canal Winchester Indians regrouped for a strong second half and won the game 65-54. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BWGB-12717294a.jpg Big Walnut freshman post Abby Facemyer (34) goes up for a short jumper over Canal Winchester’s senior guard Kiana Brooks during the second quarter of last Friday evening’s (Jan. 27) girls varsity basketball game at Big Walnut High School. The Lady Eagles went into the locker room ahead 31-29 at the half, but the Canal Winchester Indians regrouped for a strong second half and won the game 65-54.