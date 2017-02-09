Putin has a Super Bowl ring

HOUSTON (AP) — Of the five Super Bowl rings Robert Kraft has earned as owner of the New England Patriots, one of them has an unlikely owner: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kraft took part in a recent NFL Network series of interviews about Super Bowl rings and retold a story about his ring from 2005’s Super Bowl 39. He says he was on a business trip to Russia later that year when he showed the ring to Putin. Kraft says Putin put on the ring and didn’t give it back.

A Putin spokesman said in 2013 that the ring was a gift and the Russian leader would send Kraft a replacement if he wanted. The spokesman says Kraft’s ring is on display at the Kremlin.

In this June 25, 2005, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, holds the diamond-encrusted 2005 Super Bowl ring belonging to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left , as News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch, second left, and Citigroup Chairman Sanford Weill look on during a meeting of American business executives at the 18th century Konstantin Palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. Kraft won his fifth Super Bowl ring on Feb. 5, 2017, but his third ring remains with Putin.

