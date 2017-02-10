Basketball briefs

BOYS BASKETBALL

Johnstown 48, Big Walnut 39

The Golden Eagles were solid through a half, up 20-17 at the break, but couldn’t maintain the momentum in the second half en route to a non-league setback at the hands of the Johnnies Tuesday (Jan. 31) in Sunbury.

Johnstown (12-4) outscored Big Walnut (2-14) 15-11 in the third quarter and 16-8 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Alex Kelso led the Golden Eagles with 18 points in the setback.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buckeye Valley started slow and never recovered, falling to host Jonathan Alder 52-34 in MOAC action Tuesday (Jan. 31) in Plain City.

The Barons (8-10, 3-7) scored just four first-quarter points on the way to digging a 15-4 hole after eight minutes of play.

They got back on track, playing close with the Pioneers (11-8, 6-4) the rest of the way, but couldn’t close the gap.

Logan Hatcher led BV with 10 points and seven rebounds while Tess Hughes added eight points and seven boards in the setback.

