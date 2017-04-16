BW track debuts with North sweep

Big Walnut’s track and field team hit the ground running Tuesday, March 31, in non-conference dual meets versus Pickerington North at Golden Eagle Stadium as Eric Myers’ boys captured 13 events en route to a 106 1/2-30 1/2 verdict over the Warriors while Joe Evener’s girls won nine events on their way to an 81-56 decision over the North girls.

Scoring wins in the boys meet for Big Walnut were senior Alec Evans in the 110-meter hurdles (0:15.5 seconds), sophomore Matt Halbakken in the 1,600 (5 minutes, 03.6 seconds), senior Michael Buckles in the 400 (0:54.7), senior Cole Stark in the 300 hurdles (0:43.5), freshman Jacob Hutchinson in the 3,200 (11:37.50), junior Ethan Hale in the shot put (41 feet, 11 1/2 inches), freshman Abe Myers in the discus (135-10), Isaac Lucas in the long jump (21, 4 1/2) and sophomore Noah McKenney in the pole vault (10-0). The Golden Eagles also captured four relay events, including the 4×800 with Jon Kahrmann, Bobby Bogantz, Michael Buckles and Joe Muench(8:52), the 4×200 with Cole Weaver, Joe Mazzi, Christian Johnson and Isaac Lucas (1:36.9), the 4×100 with Cole Weaver, Isaac Lucas, Christian Johnson and Tyler Martin (0:45.4) as well as the 4×400 with Kyle Wurm, Parker Wooton, Jacob Fisher and Colin White (4:13.97).

In the girls meet with the Warriors, Golden Eagle victories were posted by junior Colleen White in the discus (85-11.5), senior Avery Kerns in the high jump (5-0), freshman Mackenzie West in the long jump (14-3), sophomore Lindsay Civin in the 1,600 (6:14.0), junior Sara Althauser in the 300 hurdles (0:51.9), freshman Kaitlin Meade in the 800 (2:45.4) and senior Sam Godby in the 200 (0:28.6). Big Walnut also walked away with two relay events as senior Khaliyah Medlock, Godby, sophomore Alaina Wandling and Kerns teamed to take the the 4×200 (no time available) and Althauser, Godby, Wandling and Kerns paired up two capture the 4×400 (no time available).

By Gary Henery

