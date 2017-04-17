OSU talk on athletic activism

“Athletic Activism and Social Change” takes place Thursday, April 20, from 7:30-9 p.m., at The Blackwell Inn and Pfahl Conference Center of The Ohio State University, 2110 Tuttle Park, Columbus, OH 43210.

Ohio State’s Sports and Society Initiative hosts a panel discussion on the role of athletic activism in social change. Panelists include:

Tommie Smith, an American former track and field athlete and gold medal winner at the 1968 Summer Olympics. His Black Power salute with John Carlos atop the medal podium to protest discrimination against African-Americans remains a symbolic moment in the history of the African-American Civil Rights Movement.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, former NBA player winner and two-time SEC Player of the Year. His nine-year career was spent with the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and the Vancouver Grizzlies.

Malcom Jenkins, safety, Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins played as a cornerback for Ohio State, earning consensus All-American honors and winning the Jim Thorpe Award as a senior.

Panel Moderator: Vince Doria, former senior vice president and director of news, ESPN.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration required.

