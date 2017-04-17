Big inning lifts Golden Eagles over Indians

The Big Walnut softball team broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run fourth and never looked back, rolling to an 8-3 league win over visiting Canal Winchester Wednesday in Sunbury.

The Indians got a run back in the fifth, but the Eagles (2-5) scored again in the bottom half to smooth out the scoring summary.

Alex Thomas sparked BW’s 15-hit attack with a perfect 4-for-4 night at the plate. She also drove in two runs. Other Eagles standouts included Taryn Hammond, who finished 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI; Jojo Lucas, who had a pair of hits to go with two runs and an RBI; Stacey Walters, who had two hits; and Meredith Thomas, who had two RBI to go with a run scored.

Alex Thomas picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking two. Mackenzie Hamilton and Lauren Zaluski had two hits apiece to pace the Indians.

Big Walnut third baseman Taryn Hammond had to go around the Canal Winchester to touch home plate for a run during last Wednesday’s 8-3 win over the visiting Indians. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_BWSB.41217.01.a.jpg Big Walnut third baseman Taryn Hammond had to go around the Canal Winchester to touch home plate for a run during last Wednesday’s 8-3 win over the visiting Indians. Alex Thomas pitched for the 8-3 win during last week’s game against the visiting Canal Winchester Indians. The Lady Eagles picked up two more wins Saturday with Thomas on the mound for a 6-5 win against Heath and Stacey Walters throwing for a 13-3 win against Zanesville. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_BWSB.41217.05.a.jpg Alex Thomas pitched for the 8-3 win during last week’s game against the visiting Canal Winchester Indians. The Lady Eagles picked up two more wins Saturday with Thomas on the mound for a 6-5 win against Heath and Stacey Walters throwing for a 13-3 win against Zanesville.

