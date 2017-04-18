Battling Bishop teams garner wins

BASEBALL

OHIO WESLEYAN (12-13 overall, 4-4 NCAC West, 3rd place) junior Michael Blatchford (Shaker Heights) put the Bishops ahead for good on an RBI double in the fourth in the 4-2 win over Allegheny on Saturday, but the Gators forced a split in the NCAC cross-divisional DH with a 3-0 win in the nightcap.

Junior right-hander Kevin Zullo (Hudson) evened his pitching record to 3-3 after striking out seven and allowing two earned runs on four hits in the first 5.0 innings of the win, while Blatchford went 3-for-8 at the plate in the DH with one run scored and one RBI.

Thursday, April 20

Otterbein at Ohio Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S GOLF

Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30

NCAC Championship Series Event #2

Hosted by Denison University

Royal America Golf Links, 3300 Miller Paul Road, Galena, OH 43021

NCAC Golf Championship Series Notes: The first event of the 2017 NCAC Golf Championship Series will be contested this weekend, April 22-23, at The Country Club of Meadville in Meadville, Pennsylvania, with Allegheny College serving asthe host institution. The second event of the championship series will take place the following weekend,April 29-30, at Royal America Golf Links in Galena, Ohio, with Denison University serving as the hostinstitution.

Wittenberg, winners of the last two NCAC women’s golf titles, was once again selected as the favorite thisyear in the pre-championship series poll after collecting five of the first-place votes and 35 total points in balloting from the league coaches. DePauw, which garnered the final first-place vote, finished second inthe poll with 31 points, followed by Denison (24), Wooster (17), Ohio Wesleyan (12) and Allegheny (7).

MEN’S LACROSSE

OHIO WESLEYAN (12-13, 4-4, 3rd place NCAC West) spilt a pair of NCAC contests last week, defeating Wabash on Wednesday before falling to rival Denison on Sunday. Against the Big Red, the Bishops jumped out to a 7-1 lead before Denison outscored OWU, 11-1, over the final three quarters. Junior midfielder Luke Leyden (Northfield, MA. Mt. Hermon) registered four goals in the loss to lead the Bishops.

Sunday, April 16

Denison 12, Ohio Wesleyan 8

Wednesday, April 12

Ohio Wesleyan 29, Wabash 3

Saturday, April 22

Wooster at Ohio Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

OHIO WESLEYAN (4-7, 1-3, 8th place NCAC) dropped its lone contest of the week, falling to Wittenberg in NCAC play, 22-12. Sophomore midfielder Kelsey Bowling (Sunbury, Big Walnut) led the Bishops with five goals, while Sloane Baumgartner (Naperville, IL/St. Francis) finished with three goals.

Tuesday, April 11

Oberlin 14, Allegheny 3^

Wittenberg 22, Ohio Wesleyan 12

Saturday, April 22

Denison at Ohio Wesleyan. 3:30 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

OHIO WESLEYAN (15-7, 2-2, 3rd place NCAC East) opened the week with a 6-3 NCAC East win over Wooster on April 13, before splitting a pair of non-conference matches on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio, that saw the Bishops knock off Rochester Inst., 6-3, and fall to No. 12 Case, 9-0. Sophomore Jack Hibbard (Valparaiso, IN/Wheeler) and junior Diego Venegas (Tunja, Colombia/Colegia Salesiano Madonado) posted a pair of top flight doubles wins against Wooster, 9-7, and RIT, 8-7 (7-5), while Hibbard also logged wins in the sixth singles flight against Wooster’s Andrew Long 6-2, 6-2, and RIT’s Michael Peters 6-2, 6-1.

Saturday, April 15

Case 9, Ohio Wesleyan 0

Ohio Wesleyan 6, Rochester Inst. 3

Thursday, April 13

Ohio Wesleyan 6, Wooster 3

WOMEN’S TENNIS

OHIO WESLEYAN (11-6 overall, 1-2, 3rd place NCAC West) suffered a 9-0 loss against No. 26 DePauw in its only action last week. Junior Casey O’Toole (Stowe, VT/Stowe) and sophomore Lauren Corcoran (Tampa, FL/Plant) stood out for OWU in the match by dropping a hard-fought match in the top doubles flight in a tiebreaker by a score of 9-8 (9-7).

Friday, April 14

DePauw 9, Ohio Wesleyan 0

Saturday, April 22

Wooster at Ohio Wesleyan, noon

TRACK AND FIELD

OHIO WESLEYAN hosted DENISON, KENYON, OBERLIN, WITTENBERG and WOOSTER and Ohio-based Div. III institutions from the OAC and HCAC for the annual All-Ohio Championships on Saturday in Delaware. Ohio Wesleyan compiled 134.5 points, giving the Bishops their third-straight outdoor All-Ohio championship men’s title. On the women’s side, Ohio Wesleyan compiled 111 points, giving the Bishops their second-straight outdoor All-Ohio championship, followed by Oberlin in second (94), Wittenberg in seventh (59), Denison in 10th (35), Kenyon in 11th (23) and Wooster in 12th (22).

MEN

Saturday, April 15th: All-Ohio Championship

Ohio Wesleyan 1st, Wittenberg 8th, Denison 10th, Oberlin 13th, Wooster 15th, Kenyon 16th of 17 Teams

WOMEN

Saturday, April 15th: All-Ohio Championship

Ohio Wesleyan 1st, Oberlin 4th, Wittenberg 7th, Denison 10th, Kenyon 11th, Wooster 12th of 17 Teams

SCHEDULE

Friday-Saturday, April 21-22: Sparky Adams Invite; Ohio Wesleyan

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Men’s Distance: Kevin Jones, Ohio Wesleyan: Ohio Wesleyan sophomore Kevin Jones (Delaware, OH/Marengo Highland) earned All-Ohio honors after winning both the 800-meters (1:55.97) and the 1,500-meters (4:04.98) last weekend to help the Bishops to their third-straight All-Ohio team title.

Men’s Sprints/Hurdles: Ifa Abduljelil, Ohio Wesleyan: Ohio Wesleyan senior Ifa Abduljelil (Whitehall, OH/Whitehall-Yearling) helped lead the Bishops to their third-straight outdoor All-Ohio team title after a second-place finish in the 110-hurdles (14.62) and a seventh in the 400-meter hurdles (56.01). Abduljelil also ran a leg on the fifth-place 4×400 relay team.

Men’s Field: David Carter, Denison: Denison sophomore David Carter (New Albany, OH/Westminster (CT)) turned in a pair of top-seven performances at All-Ohio last weekend. Carter finished second in the triple jump with a mark of 14.21m and seventh in the long jump with a leap of 6.58m.

Women’s Distance: Sarah Fowler, Ohio Wesleyan: Ohio Wesleyan senior Sarah Fowler (Mount Vernon, OH/Fredericktown) earned All-Ohio honors after winning the 5,000-meters in 18:04.76 to lead the Bishops to their All-Ohio team title.

Women’s Field: Amanda Clay, Ohio Wesleyan: Ohio Wesleyan junior Amanda Clay (Van Wert, OH/Brookstone) won the long jump with a leap of 5.74 meters to earn All-Ohio honors and help lead the Bishops to their second-straight All-Ohio Title.

Source: North Coast Athletic Conference.

