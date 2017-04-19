Hoover Regatta on April 22

The 19th annual Hoover Regatta takes place Saturday, April 22, at Hoover Reservoir, 135 Sunbury Road (at Walnut Street), Westerville. Heats begin at 7:50 a.m., and the schedule may be affected by weather.

According to the race’s website, this is a USRowing-registered regatta on a fully-buoyed 7-lane race course for men and women of varying experience in the coxed 4+ and 8+ categories.”Coxswains and rowers must know how to back into a start platform,” the rules state. “Do not row through the bridge construction area.”

The start line is just past Smothers Road, and the finish just past Goldsmith Drive.

Cavs cruising, Blue Jackets bruising

In the NBA playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers. However, the Columbus Blue Jackets were down 3-0 to the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins as The News went to press.

Planning Sessions

The Westerville Community Center will hold two public planning sessions, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 (an interactive session); and 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 (3-4 concepts will be shown for public reaction.

For more information, visit www.westerville.org/centerexpansion

Local wrestler

Folks in the WWE Universe know her as SmackDown champion Alexa Bliss, but Alexis “Lexi” Kaufman had a homecoming when she appeared at the Schottenstein Center on April 17.

Kaufman grew up in Grove City and Hilliard (she’s a Davidson graduate), and was a cheerleader at the University of Akron. With the help of Delaware County-based bodybuilding trainers, she overcame anorexia, and her physique and personality impressed World Wrestling Entertainment.

As Alexa Bliss, she’s a popular high-flying heel, but outside the ring, she’s bubbly and hopes to inspire other young women with her determination.

SPORTS BRIEFS