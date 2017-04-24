Outdoors recreation news briefs

Preservation Parks briefs

Registration is not required for the following free programs. For more information on parks and programs, visit www.preservationparks.com. Those with questions may call 740-524-8600, or email [email protected]

• Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m. Spring Bird Walk. This early morning hike is led by park district staff. All skill levels are welcome, and binoculars will be provided. Ages 7 and older. Emily Traphagen Park, 5094 Seldom Seen Road.

• Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, noon-5 p.m. Save the Frogs Weekend. Meet native Ohio frogs up close, and discover ways you can help save these amazing amphibians. Enjoy crafts and other activities, jump into our wetland, and help plant native plants and trees. Also, you can come to the Bullfrog, Baby! program each day at 2 p.m. All ages. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road.

• Sunday, April 30, 1-4 p.m. Osprey Homecoming. Come celebrate the return of osprey from their wintering grounds in South America. Drop in to view osprey through spotting scopes, enjoy crafts and a treat, and learn about the successful recovery of this once endangered Ohio bird. All ages. Hogback Ridge Park, 2656 Hogback Road and the Alum Creek Reservoir parking area along Hogback Road.

41st Annual Quilt Show Opens 2017 Season at Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – Recognized as one of the top quilting events in the Midwest, the 41st Annual Quilt Show at Sauder Village is again expected to draw quilters from across the country to Sauder Village from May 2-7. This annual event is a spectacular celebration of this traditional craft featuring hundreds of quilts, a new vendor market, special exhibits, workshops and more!

For six days starting Tuesday, May 2 through Sunday, May 7 hundreds of quilters will be sharing their talents as both traditional and modern interpretations of quilts are on display in Founders Hall. Each year the show is a new experience since once a quilt has been exhibited it cannot not be entered into the Sauder Village Show again. With categories ranging from pieced, appliqué and mixed technique to art, masters, baby and miniatures – guests are sure to enjoy browsing the variety of quilts this annual event has to offer.

“Our six-day Quilt Show celebrates the rich tradition of quilting while showcasing the fine craftsmanship of quilters from throughout the region,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations. “In addition to the quilt exhibits guests can also enjoy a new vendor market, quilting demonstrations, special music and workshops – all set near the charming setting of Historic Sauder Village.”

The brand new “Vendor Market” in the Museum Building will certainly be a highlight of the week for quilters. In addition to the great selection of fabric and supplies available at Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop, guests will also be able to shop from quilt vendors from Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina. From craft storage bags, embroidery patterns and recycled wool bundles to yarn, sewing machines and embellishments … guests are sure to enjoy the variety of shopping opportunities offered this year!

Two spectacular exhibits have also been planned for the 6-day event at Sauder Village. Guest artist and teacher Mary W. Kerr is curator of the “Quilt As Desired” exhibit. This exhibit is a unique showcase of old vintage tops that have been made into something new by some of the best long arm quilters in the business. Another special exhibit is the “SAQA Ohio Region Gems” – a collection of forty 8” x 10” art quilts made by Studio Art Quilts Associates quilt artists from across the state of Ohio. The goals of this exhibit are to educate quilt and art guilds on various approaches and techniques used in art quilts, to serve as an outreach program for schools and youth groups, and to attract new members to SAQA and continue growing the art quilt world. Sauder Village is one of the first venues to display this group of quilts featuring Ohio artists.

Other highlights of the popular week include live piano music, quilting demonstrations, and the “Permission to Play” Quilt Challenge display. There will also be a quilt raffle held for the chance to win an 88” x 105” quilt, “Amish with a Twist”. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each or 6 for $5 and proceeds will benefit the Junior Historian Program at Sauder Village.

Again this year, Certified Quilt Appraiser Donna L Kooistra will be at the Quilt Show to appraise quilts for insurance replacement value, fair market value, and donation value. Appraisal appointments can be scheduled online for Thursday, May 4 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm and Friday, May 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Special workshops are also scheduled during the Quilt Show event – presented by guest instructors Lenore Crawford and Mary Kerr. Scheduled workshops presented by Lenore Crawford include “Shredded Fabric Art Quilts” on May 3, and “Creating a Flower from a Photo” on May 4 & 5. Mary Kerr’s workshops include “Stars Over Virginia” on May 4, “Saving Our Treasures” on May 5, and “Log Cabin Improv with a Vintage Twist” on May 6. Ms. Kerr is also presenting a dinner lecture on Friday evening, “Quilting Old Into Art.” Pre-registration is required for all workshops. Workshop and lecture details and registration forms are available online at www.saudervillage.org

Throughout the week guests will also have an opportunity to explore Historic Sauder Village to visit with costumed guides in historic homes, farms and gardens, and community shops. Guests can also watch the many craftsmen at work in the Village including the glassblower, potter, cooper, weaver, spinner, blacksmith and many others! A buggy or train ride, stop at the ice-cream parlor, and Lauber’s General Store are also favorite activities for guests of all ages.

The Sauder Village Quilt Show runs Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. A special “Exhibit Only” admission pass is available in Founder’s Hall for the annual Quilt Show for only $11.00. The admission price for the Quilt Show and Historic Village is only $17.00 for adults and $11.00 for students ages 6-16 or, a two-day pass is available for $25 for adults. Again this year, children 16 and under are free every Sunday this season!

For more information about the 41st Annual Quilt Show, special workshops or other events planned for the 2017 season at Sauder Village, call 800-590-9755, visit www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Wildfire Program Provides more than $216,000 to Help Support Ohio Rural Fire Departments

COLUMBUS – With a focus on making improvements that will better protect Ohioans and local first responders, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) recently approved federal grant funding for 37 projects statewide for fire departments and fire associations serving small communities across Ohio.

Out of Ohio’s nearly 1,300 fire departments statewide, approximately 900 are classified as rural, with populations under 10,000, and these departments are primarily staffed by volunteers. The average annual budget for an Ohio rural fire department is $35,000 per year, with many fire departments operating on $10,000 or less annually. These federal Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grants are used to upgrade equipment at existing fire departments and to assist new departments with organizational, training and equipment costs.

The ODNR Division of Forestry has recommended 37 fire departments and support organizations in 20 Ohio counties to receive a total of $216,007. For the 2017 VFA grant cycle, these matching grant funds will be used for the purchase of wildland fire slip-in pumper units, wildland fire personal protective equipment, all terrain and utility vehicles, Multi-Agency Radio Communication System (MARCS) equipment and conversion of Federal Excess Personal Property into fire apparatus.

Administered by the ODNR Division of Forestry, VFA grants provide up to $10,000 to communities with populations of fewer than 10,000 residents. A local match is required.

The ODNR Division of Forestry has awarded more than 1,500 grants to Ohio rural fire departments since the VFA program was established in 1978.

The ODNR Division of Forestry works to promote the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov.

FRANKLIN PARK CONSERVATORY AND AHLUM & ARBOR TEAM UP FOR ARBOR DAY

Columbus — Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is partnering with Ahlum & Arbor to celebrate Arbor Day on April 28 and 29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Trees are vital to the health and welfare of humans and Arbor Day was created to encourage individuals to plant and care for trees. Franklin Park Conservatory and Ahlum & Arbor have planned a fun-filled and educational event that will strengthen the public’s knowledge about trees and their importance in our ecosystem.

Both days of the Arbor Day celebration will follow the same format but April 28 will have a high concentration of school groups.

Activities include:

• Adult and Kids tree climbing

• Arbor Day inspired scavenger hunt

• Tree preservation equipment demos

• Tree root exploration

• Tree ring counting

• Ask an Arborist/ Horticulturist Info stand

• Family Fun activity, Tree Cookie Necklaces from 11-2pm (April 29 only)

• Butterflies releases in the Pacific Island Water Garden at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Those attending the Arbor Day celebration will receive a free tree sapling (while supplies last), have the opportunity to enter a raffle for a free pruning tool kit from Ahlum & Arbor and, can purchase food from local food trucks. Participating food trucks include, Pitabilities and Street Thyme from 11am-2pm on Friday, April 28 and Ajumama and Sweet T’s Southern Style from 11am-2pm on Saturday, April 29.

For more information on all the Conservatory offers, please visit fpconservatory.org or follow the Conservatory on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens offers botanical collections, art and nature-based exhibitions, plant shows, and educational programs for all ages. Situated in an 88-acre urban park, the Conservatory features the historic 1895 Palm House and 83,000 square feet of glasshouses, classrooms, and meeting and event spaces. The Conservatory owns a signature collection of glass artwork by Dale Chihuly. Light Raiment II, a permanent installation by internationally recognized light artist James Turrell, illuminates the Palm House every evening from dusk until dawn.

About Ahlum & Arbor

Ahlum & Arbor Tree Preservation is a family-owned, full service arboricultural firm, serving both residential and commercial clients in central Ohio for nearly 40 years. Ahlum & Arbor provides tree pruning services and tree and shrub health care treatments. Ahlum & Arbor employs the most certified tree care professionals in central Ohio including 14 certified arborists, 12 state-licensed pesticide applicators, 3 International Society of Arboriculture Board-Certified Master Arborists (BCMA), 3 Tree Care Industry Association Certified Treecare Safety Professionals (CTSP), and 3 American Society of Consulting Arborist Registered Consulting Arborists. For more information about any of Ahlum & Arbor’s service offerings or company contacts, visit ahlumarbor.com or call 614-876-5622.

Free Coyote Informational Seminar at Gorman Nature Center

MANSFIELD – Whether reviled or revered, coyotes are very clever and adaptive animals. The public is invited to learn more about the lives of coyotes during a free informational seminar provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) on Monday, May 8 in Mansfield.

Topics to be covered by ODNR Division of Wildlife officials include coyote biology, ecology, population trends and current status, dispelling myths about coyotes, and what to do if you encounter a coyote. Preventing, reducing, and eliminating conflicts with urban wildlife, including coyotes, will also be addressed.

The seminar will be held at the Gorman Nature Center at 2295 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, 44907 and will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Preregistration is required, as seating will be limited. Please call the ODNR Division of Wildlife District Two Headquarters at 419-424-5000 to register.

For more information on coyotes and other native wildlife, please visit wildohio.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.