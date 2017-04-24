Warbler Walk on April 29

The Big Walnut Nature Club invites you to its annual Warbler Walk at 8 a.m., April 29, at Hoover Area N, near 45 S. Walnut St., in Galena.

Local conservationist and birding enthusiast Charlie Bombaci will lead the walk to see Prothonotary Warblers. You’ll learn about the warblers’ habitat, how the reintroduction program on Hoover is helping to save this beautiful species, and how you can help.

Bombaci has created a warbler trail of 250 nest boxes around the north end of Hoover Reservoir which hosts the largest breeding population in Ohio. Conservationists travel from all over the world to learn about this very successful program.

Bring your binoculars and cameras. With Hoover water levels high, boots are required to reach warbler nesting areas.

The Big Walnut Nature Club focuses on conservation and education. If you are interested in joining their efforts, contact [email protected] or visitwww.bwnatureclub.webs.com.

Information for this story was provided by Jeanna Burrell.

