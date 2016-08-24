McCoy to show free films

Through a generous gift from the Mershad Family Foundation, the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts is now equipped to show movies in ultra high-definition with state-of-the-art, digital projection and sound. The trailblazing quality of this equipment delivers superior brightness and color rendering with digital surround sound, offering a full-immersion experience into your favorite movies.

The McCoy will screen Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead on Friday, August 26, at 7:30 p.m., and Forks Over Knives on Saturday, August 27, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead (2010) Friday, August 26, 7:30 p.m.: 100 pounds overweight, loaded up on steroids, and suffering from a debilitating autoimmune disease, Joe Cross trades in the junk food and hits the road, vowing to drink only fresh fruit and vegetable juice for 60 days. At a truck stop in Arizona, Joe meets Phil, a 429-pound truck driver who suffers from the same rare condition. The chance meeting results in an inspiring tale of healing and human connection.

Forks Over Knives (2011) Saturday, August 27, 7:30 p.m. (Rated PG): This documentary examines the profound claim that most, if not all, of the so-termed “diseases of affluence” that afflict us can be controlled, or even reversed, by rejecting our present menu of animal-based and processed foods.

The Mershad Digital Experience is made possible through the generous support of the Mershad Family Foundation with additional support from Abercrombie & Fitch.

The McCoy Center is at 100 W. Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany. For more information, visit www.McCoyCenter.org

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the McCoy Center.

