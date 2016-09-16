Pioneers start fast in 47-0 win over Eagles

Barons bruise Galion

Buckeye Valley put together its most complete game of the season, getting it done on offense, defense and special teams to cruise past visiting Galion 56-3 in the MOAC opener for both teams Friday in Delaware.

The Barons (2-2, 1-0 MOAC) got on the board with their special teams, taking an early 7-0 lead when Chris Santillan collected a Galion (1-3, 0-1) punt near midfield and sprinted down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown return with 2:16 left in the first quarter.

Not to be outdone, the defense took center stage on the ensuing possession, forcing a fumble on the Tigers’ first play. Mitchell Presley picked up the lose ball at the Galion 33.

Set up by the turnover, it was the offense’s turn to step into the spotlight. Trent Davies picked up a key 3rd-and-4 with a nice run to the 14-yard line and, a few plays later, quarterback Ben Spaulding rolled out to his left and found Santillan open in the end zone for an eight-yard scoring strike at the 11:18 mark of the second quarter.

The Barons only added to their edge from there.

Davies made it 20-0 thanks to a nine-yard TD run with 5:22 left in the second and, with just 19 seconds left in the half, plowed over the goal line on a 4th-and-1. Spaulding ran in for the two-point conversion to make it a 28-0 game at the break.

Galion finally got on the board midway through the third as Connor Morton hit a 28-yard field goal after BV’s Braxton Wells sacked the Tiger quarterback on a key third down, stalling what started as a promising drive.

The Barons got back the points in a hurry, ballooning their edge to 35-3 when Santillan took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to the house, forcing a running clock with 5:49 left in the third.

Davies added his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth, dashing into the end zone untouched from three yards out at the 10:37 mark.

Defense and special teams punctuated the performance. Carson James made it 49-3 with a pick six and Daryl Mayo picked up a Galion fumble on the ensuing kickoff and rumbled into the end zone from 20 yards out to make it 56-3 and smooth out the scoring summary.

— Reported by Gary Budzak, written by Delaware Gazette Sports Editor Ben Stroup