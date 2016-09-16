Pioneers start fast in 47-0 win over Eagles

Barons bruise Galion
Buckeye Valley put together its most complete game of the season, getting it done on offense, defense and special teams to cruise past visiting Galion 56-3 in the MOAC opener for both teams Friday in Delaware.
The Barons (2-2, 1-0 MOAC) got on the board with their special teams, taking an early 7-0 lead when Chris Santillan collected a Galion (1-3, 0-1) punt near midfield and sprinted down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown return with 2:16 left in the first quarter.
Not to be outdone, the defense took center stage on the ensuing possession, forcing a fumble on the Tigers’ first play. Mitchell Presley picked up the lose ball at the Galion 33.
Set up by the turnover, it was the offense’s turn to step into the spotlight. Trent Davies picked up a key 3rd-and-4 with a nice run to the 14-yard line and, a few plays later, quarterback Ben Spaulding rolled out to his left and found Santillan open in the end zone for an eight-yard scoring strike at the 11:18 mark of the second quarter.
The Barons only added to their edge from there.
Davies made it 20-0 thanks to a nine-yard TD run with 5:22 left in the second and, with just 19 seconds left in the half, plowed over the goal line on a 4th-and-1. Spaulding ran in for the two-point conversion to make it a 28-0 game at the break.
Galion finally got on the board midway through the third as Connor Morton hit a 28-yard field goal after BV’s Braxton Wells sacked the Tiger quarterback on a key third down, stalling what started as a promising drive.
The Barons got back the points in a hurry, ballooning their edge to 35-3 when Santillan took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to the house, forcing a running clock with 5:49 left in the third.
Davies added his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth, dashing into the end zone untouched from three yards out at the 10:37 mark.
Defense and special teams punctuated the performance. Carson James made it 49-3 with a pick six and Daryl Mayo picked up a Galion fumble on the ensuing kickoff and rumbled into the end zone from 20 yards out to make it 56-3 and smooth out the scoring summary.
— Reported by Gary Budzak, written by Delaware Gazette Sports Editor Ben Stroup
The Olentangy Orange football team has been white-knuckling it for three games … but solid defense and special teams let the Pioneers take it to visiting Big Walnut 47-0 Friday night in non-league play.
Orange (2-2) scored on all six possessions in the first half, five of which started in BW territory.
Joe Metcalf hit a 20-yard field goal to cap an 11-play drive that started at the BW 49 to give Orange a 3-0 lead with 6:56 left in the first quarter.
J.D. Dayhuff scored from a yard out on the next possession after the Pioneers started at the BW 25 when Christian Albertini and Jimmy Sensibaugh snuffed out a fake punt. Orange led 10-0 at the end of the first.
Dayhuff scored on a scramble from 11 yards out on the next possession after it began at the BW 20. Trevor Collins blocked the BW punt attempt and Jayden Rodgers recovered.
Graham Starn capped an 11-play, 79-yard drive with a two-yard run with 7:23 left in the half. It was the only drive of the first half that Orange had to start in its own territory.
Dayhuff scored his third rushing touchdown on a 1-yard run that capped a drive that started at the BW 27 after a fumbled snap on a punt attempt.
Dayhuff then hooked up with Rodgers for a 23-yard touchdown, which was set up by a T.J. Coates fumble recovery at the BW 32. Orange led 37-0 at the break.
The Pioneer defense held Big Walnut (0-4) to 7 yards in the first half and forced one turnover.
Metcalf drilled a 46-yard field goal to push the lead to 40-0 with 5:18 left in the third quarter after the teams exchanged fumbles to start the second half.
Jack Applegate scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for the Pioneers.
Both the Pioneers and Eagles continue non-league play next Friday night at 7:30. BW hosts Westerville South and Orange travels to Newark.
