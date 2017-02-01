Balanced Barons cruise past Tigers 59-23

The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team took its show on the road Friday (Jan. 20), cruising past host Galion 59-23 thanks to a balanced offensive attack and dominant defensive effort.

Ten different Barons scored, but Morgan Scowden, Logan Hatcher and Kelsey Shearer handled the heavy lifting. The trio combined for 37 of their team’s 59 points. Scowden led all scorers with 14 points, Hatcher had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Shearer finished with 11 points to go with two rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Tess Hughes also had a nice night for Buckeye Valley, coupling seven points with nine rebounds.

Defensively, the Barons forced 27 turnovers, won the rebounding battle 36-17 and held the Tigers to just 21-percent shooting (9-for-41).

Big Walnut 52, Groveport Madison 31

The Golden Eagles were sluggish to start, but more than made up for it from the second quarter on, erasing a 16-7 first-quarter deficit on the way to a convincing league win over the visiting Cruisers Friday night.

Big Walnut outscored Groveport 18-4 in the second to take control before a 15-5 third and 12-6 fourth smoothed out the scoring summary.

Taryn Hammond led BW with 12 points while Erin Boehm added nine in the win.

Hilliard Darby 49, Hayes 30

The Pacers started slow and never recovered, falling behind by 19 points in the first quarter of Friday’s OCC showdown in Hilliard.

Hayes bounced back to win the second 11-6, but couldn’t get much closer the rest of the way.

Abbey Weller led the Pacers with 10 points while Olivia House chipped in seven in the setback.

Also: Westerville North 37, Orange 15.

